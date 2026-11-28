MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SÃO PAULO, Nov. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CertiK is participating, through ABToken, in the multichain project proposed to the CVM's DLT Pilot Program, contributing to security assessments covering smart contracts, key management and custody. A proposal for the project has been submitted to the DLT Pilot Program of Brazil's Securities and Exchange Commission, the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), to explore securities tokenization across blockchain networks. Coordinated by ABToken, the project brings together financial institutions and technology providers, including CertiK, the world's largest digital asset security company.

For regulators, security assessments of pilot projects need to examine end-to-end security across smart contracts, transaction authorization keys, asset custody and supporting applications, identifying weaknesses in the connections between systems. CertiK will test security controls against specific pilot use cases to help participating institutions understand how security issues may affect business operations.

The CVM established its DLT Pilot Program under CVM Resolution 249 to assess the technical and operational feasibility of experimental securities operations, network interoperability and potential risks. ABToken's multichain project was among the 11 proposals the CVM reported receiving on November 6, which are now under review. CertiK thanks the CVM for the initiative and its openness to dialogue with the market, and ABToken for its institutional coordination and joint work with the participating companies.

CertiK previously completed an independent security assessment for a licensed real-world asset (RWA) tokenization and trading platform, focusing on how its application systems connect with on-chain transaction execution. The assessment covered the in-scope web and mobile applications, backend APIs and relevant smart contract components, helping the platform meet its annual penetration testing requirement and establish a security baseline.

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