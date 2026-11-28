MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 28 (IANS) A man accused of barging into women's paying guest (PG) accommodations and flashing his private parts to inmates was shot in the leg by police after he allegedly attempted to assault personnel during his arrest in Bengaluru on Saturday, officials said.

The accused, identified as Betta Naresh, was injured in police firing at Turahunase Terra Form area in Bengaluru North taluk. Chikkajala Police Inspector Mallikarjun opened fire in self-defence when the accused allegedly attacked the police team while they were attempting to arrest him.

Police personnel also sustained injuries during the incident and were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

According to preliminary investigations, Naresh had allegedly barged into women's PG accommodations in Yelahanka and Chikkajala areas on Friday and behaved indecently with women inmates by exposing his private parts.

In one of the incidents, he allegedly flashed his private parts at a young woman and snatched her mobile phone before fleeing. Following a complaint, the Chikkajala police launched a search operation to trace and arrest him.

The police tracked the accused using leads gathered immediately after receiving the complaint. The operation was carried out under the supervision of Devanahalli ACP Sriharsha.

During the arrest attempt, Naresh allegedly resisted the police and attacked the personnel, following which Inspector Mallikarjun opened fire, hitting him in the leg. The injured accused was subsequently shifted to a hospital.

Preliminary investigations have also revealed that the accused allegedly attempted to rape a young woman. Police have collected CCTV footage showing him suddenly approaching and allegedly molesting two young women who were walking towards their accommodation late at night.

The footage is being examined as part of the investigation to establish the sequence of events and identify other possible incidents involving the accused.

The police are investigating whether Naresh was involved in similar offences in other parts of Bengaluru and are gathering further evidence in connection with the complaints.