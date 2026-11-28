MENAFN - IANS) Madurai (Tamil Nadu), Nov 28 (IANS) A 13-member steering committee comprising retired judges, senior administrative officials, security personnel, and temple priests will oversee the lighting of the ceremonial lamp at the Deepathoon atop the Tirupparankundram Murugan temple hill in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district at 5 p.m. on Saturday, in accordance with the Supreme Court's directive.

The committee includes retired judges Vaidyanathan and Parthiban, Madurai District Collector Nishant Krishna, the City Police Commissioner, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Inspector General and temple priests.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place across Tirupparankundram and its surrounding areas, with an additional 400 CRPF personnel arriving to ensure the smooth conduct of the religious ceremony.

Central security personnel have been conducting extensive searches on the hill and in adjoining areas as part of precautionary measures. Police deployment has also been strengthened in view of the anticipated influx of devotees.

Earlier in the day, retired judges Vaidyanathan and Parthiban, appointed to facilitate the implementation of the Supreme Court's order, visited the Tirupparankundram Murugan temple and offered prayers. Following special rituals at the temple, the retired judges proceeded towards the hilltop carrying the ceremonial lamp as preparations for the lighting ceremony were completed.

The judges also held consultations with the hereditary temple priests, who traditionally perform religious rituals at the Murugan temple.

The Madurai District Collector, District Superintendent of Police and other senior officials participated in the discussions.

Meanwhile, devotees began gathering at Tirupparankundram from the early hours of Saturday, with authorities expecting a substantial turnout for the much-awaited ceremony.

The Health Department has deployed 16 medical teams, including eight mobile medical units, to provide emergency assistance to devotees. Four motorcycle-based medical teams have also been stationed to facilitate rapid access to congested areas, while eight ambulances have been kept on standby to transport patients requiring emergency treatment.

Authorities have advised elderly people, children, pregnant women and those suffering from cardiac ailments to refrain from climbing the hill as a precautionary measure.

Tirupparankundram, regarded as the first of the six sacred abodes of Lord Murugan, has been at the centre of a prolonged legal controversy over the lighting of the ceremonial lamp at the hilltop stone pillar.

Saturday's ceremony assumes significance following the Supreme Court's intervention, with the administration focusing on ensuring compliance with the judicial directive while maintaining public order and communal harmony.