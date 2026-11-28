New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday accused opposition parties of being against women's rights for protesting against the Delimitation Bill and said the model proposed by the Central government would benefit both southern and northern India. Speaking to reporters, Singh questioned the opposition's protest and said only those who wanted to deprive women of their rights would oppose the proposal.“Why do these people create such an uproar? Only those who wish to deprive women of their rights would do such a thing,” he said.

Citing the population of his Begusarai constituency, Singh said it was difficult for an MP to visit every village and address the concerns of people in a constituency with a large population.“I am the Member of Parliament for Begusarai in Bihar. My district has a population of 40 lakh, of which 22 to 23 lakh are my voters. Everyone wishes for me to visit their village, but it is not possible to visit every single village with such a large population. England has a population of 6.5-7 crore, yet it has 700 MPs. These (opposition) parties are anti-women,” he said.

Singh said the model introduced by the Central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi would benefit both South India and North India. He added that the existing number of seats would be increased by 1.5 times and asserted that the Bill would be passed.“The model introduced by the Govt of India and PM Modi is beneficial for both South India and North India. The existing number of seats will be increased by 1.5 times. This model will be passed. Anyone who opposes it will be considered anti-women,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy termed the proposed legislation anti-democratic and said his party would vote against it. Roy said the Bill could not be passed when it was introduced in April and alleged that the government had called the session at short notice after attempting to break opposition parties.“The Bill could not be passed when it was introduced in April. After that, they adjourned the Monsoon Session but did not prorogue it. For so long, they have been trying to break opposition parties,” Roy said.

Terming the proposed exercise“gerrymandering”, Roy said constituency boundaries would be changed for 25 years. He also referred to the Supreme Court's position on the suspension of delimitation and alleged that the number of seats was being increased arbitrarily.“Now, perhaps they have become apprehensive, so they have called a session with just two days' notice. I condemn this entire attempt. This is gerrymandering, which means changing constituency boundaries for 25 years. The Supreme Court had said delimitation would remain suspended for 25 years. This is anti-democratic. The number of seats is being increased arbitrarily. We will vote against this Bill,” Roy added.

The proposed Delimitation Bill provides for a 50 per cent increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats allocated to every state and Union Territory, along with a corresponding increase in the total number of seats in State Legislative Assemblies. The proposals are also aimed at facilitating the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies. According to an official statement issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday, the Second Part of the Eighth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha is scheduled to commence on Monday, November 30. (ANI)