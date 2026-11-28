Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 28 (ANI): Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday levelled fresh allegations against Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, accusing him of inspecting vacant and government land while failing to address corruption in the state. Speaking to reporters near Cloudnine Hospital in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy said the Chief Minister claimed there was no corruption in the state, but alleged that the reality was quite different. "The fence itself is eating the crop," he said, alleging widespread corruption in government departments. "Recently, a Revenue Inspector was suspended after taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 for 20 guntas of land. Is that not corruption? Is that what their minister called 'honorarium'? Money is being taken in many places to get work done and people are getting caught. I have tonnes of documents," the Union Minister said.

Making a sensational allegation, Kumaraswamy claimed that Shivakumar had travelled in a private car at night to inspect around 150 acres of land near Sompura or its surrounding areas. "At that time, villagers thought thieves had come at that hour and chased them away. Whether this is true or false, ask the Chief Minister himself," Kumaraswamy told reporters. Questioning the Chief Minister's alleged activities during night-time visits, Kumaraswamy said, "Is this not proof of what this Chief Minister does at night?"

The Union Minister also raised the issue of the Toyota project, questioning the company's decision to invest in Maharashtra instead of Karnataka. He alleged that even during Shivakumar's visit to Japan, the Chief Minister had sought evidence from him and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda regarding their role in bringing Toyota's investment to Karnataka. "Toyota was going to Haryana or Maharashtra. At that time, Deve Gowda requested and brought the Toyota company here. Congress people competed for sand and bricks and made money out of it. We did not do that work," he said.

Kumaraswamy further questioned why Toyota had chosen Maharashtra for its Project 4, alleging that the company was planning an investment of Rs 25,000 crore in the state. "Why did Toyota take its Project 4 to Maharashtra? They are investing Rs 25,000 crore there. Why did Toyota go to Maharashtra? Who is responsible for this? They are talking about corruption," Kumaraswamy said. The Union Minister's remarks come amid an ongoing political confrontation between the Congress-led Karnataka government and the Opposition over allegations of corruption, governance and industrial investment in the state. (ANI)