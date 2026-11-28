New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): The INDIA bloc on Saturday laid down three key demands on the proposed delimitation exercise, calling for the existing strength of the Lok Sabha to be maintained, women's reservation to be implemented within the current House strength and the present allocation of seats among states to remain unchanged for the next 25 years.

The demands were outlined by Congress after a meeting of INDIA bloc floor leaders held at the residence of party president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, in New Delhi. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and several other Opposition leaders attended the meeting to discuss the proposed legislation and formulate a joint strategy ahead of the special session of Parliament beginning November 30.

In a post shared on X, the Congress said the delimitation Bill was discussed during the meeting and reiterated its position on the proposed exercise. "Our clear demands are: The current strength of the Lok Sabha should be maintained; Women's reservation should be provided based on the current strength of the Lok Sabha; The current allocation of seats among states in the Lok Sabha should be maintained for the next 25 years," the party said.

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष व राज्यसभा में नेता प्रतिपक्ष श्री@kharge और नेता विपक्ष श्री @RahulGandhi के साथ INDIA गठबंधन के फ्लोर लीडर्स की बैठक हुई। इस बैठक में परिसीमन बिल को लेकर चर्चा हुई। हमारी साफ मांग है ⦿ लोकसभा की वर्तमान संख्या को बरकरार रखा जाए ⦿ लोकसभा की वर्तमान संख्या पर महिला आरक्षण दिया जाए ⦿ अगले 25 साल तक लोकसभा में राज्यों के बीच सीटों का मौजूदा बंटवारा बरकरार रखा जाए 10 राजाजी मार्ग, दिल्ली — Congress (@INCIndia) November 28, 2026

Among those present at the meeting were Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Pawan Khera, K.C. Venugopal, Syed Nasir Hussain, Pramod Tiwari and Gaurav Gogoi, besides Trinamool Congress MPs Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O'Brien. CPI(M) leader A. Rahim, Rashtriya Samaj Party MP N.K. Premachandran, National Conference leader Chowdry Mohammad Ramzan, Rashtriya Janata Dal leaders Abhay Kushwaha and Manoj Jha, Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman, and Indian Union Muslim League leader E.T. Mohammed Basheer also attended the meeting. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Baidyanath Ram, who joined online, CPI leader P. Santosh and Independent MP Kapil Sibal were also present. A VCK leader could not attend due to a wedding at his residence.

The Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP), which has indicated support for the revised delimitation proposals, did not attend the meeting. The DMK, which has also indicated support for the revised proposals subject to safeguards for Tamil Nadu's representation, was not part of the meeting.

The meeting comes amid differing positions among Opposition parties on the proposed legislation, with some regional parties indicating support for the revised proposals while others have raised concerns over their potential implications for state-wise representation. Meanwhile, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has received a boost in its numbers after the DMK and the NCP-SP indicated support for the revised delimitation proposals. Their combined strength of 30 MPs could take the ruling alliance's estimated tally from around 320 to 350 in the Lok Sabha. The government would require 360 votes if all 540 sitting members participate in the voting to meet the two-thirds threshold. The actual requirement will depend on the number of members present and voting, while the separate requirement of a majority of the House's total membership will also apply.

The DMK, which has 22 Lok Sabha MPs, has backed the proposed 50 per cent increase in parliamentary seats across states while insisting that Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18 per cent share must not be reduced. DMK MP A Raja has said the party would seek amendments to other provisions if necessary. The NCP-SP, which has eight Lok Sabha MPs, has also indicated support for the revised proposals. Party leader Jitendra Awhad said the party had decided to support the delimitation process, describing it as a constitutional requirement.

The Union Cabinet has cleared three revised draft legislations, including the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and a proposed amendment to Union Territories laws. The Bills are set to be taken up during the special session of Parliament beginning November 30. The proposed legislative package provides for a 50 per cent increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats allocated to every state and Union Territory, along with a corresponding increase in the total number of seats in State Legislative Assemblies. It is also aimed at facilitating the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies. The Opposition has supported women's reservation but objected to linking its implementation with delimitation. It has also demanded that the exercise be based on the latest Census data. The Centre has proposed using the 2011 Census for redrawing constituencies and determining SC/ST-reserved seats, while retaining the 1971 population basis for state-wise allocation of Lok Sabha seats until 2051. (ANI)