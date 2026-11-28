8Th Pay Commission Latest Update: From Pension Hike To Interim Relief, Check 11 Demands Of Pensioners
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Central government pensioners have placed 11 major demands for the 8th Pay Commission. Check the full details about the 20% interim relief, 50% DR merger, return of OPS, and your expected monthly pension hike.What benefits will Central government pensioners get from the 8th Pay Commission? Will the Old Pension Scheme make a comeback? Will you get a 20% interim relief on your pension? Will the government merge 50% Dearness Allowance with the basic pension? Will the 15-year pension commutation recovery period come down? Central government pensioners have placed 11 major demands amidst these massive expectations. Pensioners want the 8th Pay Commission benefits to apply to those who retired before January 1, 2026. The forum based these demands on living costs, medical expenses, inflation, and family security. What changes will pensioners see if the government accepts these 11 demands? How much will the monthly pension increase? Let us check the full details.The Central government has formed the 8th Pay Commission to review salaries, pensions, and allowances for its employees and pensioners. The Forum of Civil Pensioners Associations (FCPA) submitted a memorandum with 11 demands to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 25, 2024. This petition highlights the issues faced by Central government pensioners, including retired staff from Railways, Defence, BSNL, MTNL, banks, and autonomous bodies. The main goal is to stop discrimination based on the retirement date and ensure equal benefits for everyone. What are the 11 major demands of the pensioners? Let us look at them now.Pensioners demand the government to cancel the new pension rules introduced through the Finance Act 2025. They want equality among all pensioners and the protection of rights already confirmed by court orders. The forum strongly stressed that old pensioners should not lose their legal rights.Pensioners consider this a very crucial demand. They want the revised pension benefits to cover people who retired before January 1, 2026, not just those retiring after this date under the 8th Pay Commission. Two people retiring from the same post with the same service period should not get different pensions just because of their retirement dates.Pensioners demand the government to bring back the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for employees who joined on or after January 1, 2004. The forum wants the government to cancel the current National Pension System (NPS) and Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) entirely. Employees want a guaranteed pension income after retirement instead of depending on share market conditions.Retired employees from BSNL and MTNL want the government to resolve their pending pension revision issues quickly. They specifically demand the implementation of the pension revision pending since January 1, 2017.Retired bank employees demand periodic revisions for their monthly pensions. They want the government to provide benefits similar to the pension revision process followed by the Reserve Bank of India.Retired employees from autonomous bodies under the Central government want inclusion in the 8th Pay Commission limits. They also demand direct access to the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) medical facilities.This is one of the biggest demands from pensioners. They want the government to merge 50% of the current Dearness Relief (DR) with their basic pension. Pensioners demand this merger as an interim measure until the 8th Pay Commission recommendations take effect. This move will boost the basic pension and change the calculation for future Dearness Relief.Pensioners have put forward another major demand. They want the government to grant at least a 20% interim relief on the current pension since they have to wait for the 8th Pay Commission implementation. The forum demands this relief for both regular pensioners and family pensioners. Your monthly pension will see a massive jump if the government accepts this.Employees can receive a lump sum part of their expected pension in advance when they retire. We call this Pension Commutation. The government deducts a specific amount from the monthly pension in return. The current recovery period for this deduction is 15 years. Pensioners demand the government to reduce this period to 10 years and 8 months. This change will help them finish the advance deduction sooner and get their full pension back quickly.Rising medical costs after retirement put a massive financial burden on many families. Keeping this in mind, pensioners demand at least one CGHS wellness centre in every single district. They also want more doctors and medical staff, uninterrupted medicine supply, and more private hospitals linked to the CGHS scheme. Along with this, pensioners demand a hike in their Fixed Medical Allowance to Rs 5,000 per month.The final demand is an equality-based pension system for civil pensioners, exactly like the One Rank One Pension (OROP) given to military personnel. Pensioners want equal pension benefits for people with the same post and service period, without any difference between those retiring before or after January 1, 2026.Here is a simple calculation! Many people want to know how much their monthly pension will increase if the government accepts the 20% interim relief demand. We calculated the hike using the current basic pension as an example. Pensioners will get a substantial hike in their basic monthly pension with a 20% interim relief. For example, people getting Rs 10,000 as basic pension will get an extra Rs 2,000, taking the new pension to Rs 12,000. Similarly, a Rs 15,000 pension will increase by Rs 3,000 to Rs 18,000, and a Rs 20,000 pension will increase by Rs 4,000 to Rs 24,000. People getting Rs 22,450 will see a Rs 4,490 hike, taking it to Rs 26,940. A Rs 25,000 pension will jump to Rs 30,000, Rs 30,000 will become Rs 36,000, and a Rs 40,000 basic pension will shoot up to Rs 48,000. These are just estimated figures based on the 20% interim relief; the final amount will strictly depend on the official announcement.Merging 50% Dearness Relief (DR) with the basic pension is another major demand. For example, if someone gets a basic pension of Rs 20,000 and the DR is 50%, they receive Rs 10,000 as Dearness Relief. If the government merges this with the basic pension, the new calculation base becomes Rs 30,000. But this does not mean the monthly pension automatically becomes Rs 30,000. The post-merger payout will depend on the new rules and how the government sets the next DR calculation. Therefore, you should not calculate the 20% interim relief, 50% DR merger, and 8th Pay Commission final revision as a single hike. When will pensions increase under the 8th Pay Commission? Everyone is asking when the recommendations will take effect. The government will issue a clear announcement on the new pension calculation only after reviewing and approving the pay commission's final report. Details like the implementation date, arrears for old pensioners, and the fitment factor are also crucial. You must remember that these 11 points are just demands placed before the government, not approved benefits. The government has not officially approved the 20% interim relief or the 50% DR merger yet. Why do pensioners care so much about these demands? Managing family expenses is somewhat easier with a regular monthly salary during active service. But inflation is a massive challenge for people who rely only on their pension after retirement. Essential costs like medicines, hospital bills, house rent, groceries, and electricity bills keep going up. In this situation, demands like increasing the pension amount, upgrading medical facilities, securing family pensioners, and reducing the commutation recovery period are super important. The CGHS demand will directly impact the daily lives of elderly pensioners struggling to get proper medical treatment. Will pensioners get good news in the 8th Pay Commission? The 8th Pay Commission does not just fix salary hikes for active Central government employees. It also secures the financial future of retired staff. The demands for 20% interim relief, 50% DR merger, return of the Old Pension Scheme, and equal benefits for pre-2026 pensioners have grabbed a lot of attention. Everyone wants to know which demands the government will accept, how much financial benefit pensioners will get, and when the new pension rules will roll out. We have to wait and watch if the Central government makes favorable decisions. However, these 11 demands have sparked massive hope among lakhs of families who depend entirely on their pensions.
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