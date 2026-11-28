MENAFN - IANS) Sydney, Nov 28 (IANS) England spin all-rounder Liam Dawson has backed Adil Rashid as still the "best England white-ball spinner" despite the veteran finding it hard to get into the ODI sides off late.

Rashid has been picked sparingly in the ODI Playing XIs lately, with the veteran leggie playing in only one of the last seven ODIs as Dawson has been getting more caps in the format due to his additional batting credentials too.

England still go with both the players in the T20Is as they are eyeing a series win over Australia after being up 2-1 in the five-match series with two games to go.

Speaking ahead of the fourth match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday, Dawson reckoned Rashid is still England's No.1 white-ball spinner and that he has not knocked off the veteran from the team.

"I'm not sure I've knocked him out (of the team) because it's all conditions dependent, but he's still England's best white-ball spinner, without doubt," he said, as quoted by the English digital daily Independent.

"Having the backing of Brooky for the past 18 months, and to play as much as I have, has been brilliant. I've really enjoyed it, and hopefully I can carry on and keep performing. It's obviously nice, but I'm very realistic from a personal point of view. I know how good Rash is; everybody in world cricket knows how good he is.

"I wouldn't look too far into what's happened on this trip, or in Pakistan before that. He'll certainly come good again because he's a world-class performer," he said.

England also have left-arm spinner James Coles in the squad, while they have also called up leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed and Asa Tribe for the final two matches.

Coles and Ahmed are both 22 and seem to be the successors of Dawson and Rashid.

"Colesy has done so well for someone so young, I think people forget that, and he's got a hell of a lot of cricket ahead of him," Dawson added.

"Rehan's a great lad, I've known him a couple of years now, and he's one of the hardest workers. Always wants to bat, always wants to bowl, always wants to field. He's got a fantastic attitude.

"I've played a lot of cricket; I'm a lot older than those guys, so I'll chat to them in training. You've always got to find your own way as well, work it out a little bit, but they're very happy to speak to them both and help, of course," Dawson said.