Taiwan Votes on 11,051 Posts, Nuclear Policy Reversal
(MENAFN) Taiwan opened polls Saturday for local elections that could reshape the island's political landscape ahead of the 2028 presidential and legislative races, with voters also deciding a referendum on reversing the country's nuclear-free energy policy.
Polling stations are open from 8 am to 4 pm local time (0000GMT to 0800GMT). Voters will fill 11,051 local government positions across six special municipalities and 16 counties and cities.
Dubbed the "nine-in-one" elections, the contests are held every four years and span nine categories of elected office, from municipal mayors to village and borough chiefs.
The Kuomintang (KMT) launched the nationwide referendum with backing from the smaller opposition Taiwan People's Party (TPP). The legislature approved the proposal in a 59-51 vote in August.
The referendum targets a phaseout that the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has pursued since returning to power in 2016. Taiwan stopped generating nuclear electricity in May 2025, when the last operating reactor at the Maanshan Nuclear Power Plant was shut down.
More than 20 million people are eligible to vote in the referendum, which needs at least 5 million affirmative votes to pass. Nearly 19.6 million are eligible to take part in the local elections, the Central Election Commission said, as reported by the Central News Agency (CNA).
Vote counting is expected to wrap up by midnight (1600 GMT).
Polling stations are open from 8 am to 4 pm local time (0000GMT to 0800GMT). Voters will fill 11,051 local government positions across six special municipalities and 16 counties and cities.
Dubbed the "nine-in-one" elections, the contests are held every four years and span nine categories of elected office, from municipal mayors to village and borough chiefs.
The Kuomintang (KMT) launched the nationwide referendum with backing from the smaller opposition Taiwan People's Party (TPP). The legislature approved the proposal in a 59-51 vote in August.
The referendum targets a phaseout that the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has pursued since returning to power in 2016. Taiwan stopped generating nuclear electricity in May 2025, when the last operating reactor at the Maanshan Nuclear Power Plant was shut down.
More than 20 million people are eligible to vote in the referendum, which needs at least 5 million affirmative votes to pass. Nearly 19.6 million are eligible to take part in the local elections, the Central Election Commission said, as reported by the Central News Agency (CNA).
Vote counting is expected to wrap up by midnight (1600 GMT).
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