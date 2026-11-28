CENTCOM Rejects Iran Claims on Tankers, Hormuz Toll
(MENAFN) US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Friday rejected a series of assertions by an Iranian military commander, insisting that the United States never seized two Iranian oil tankers and charges no toll to vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz.
"Iran no longer has a navy. The entire situation the Iranian military commander described is another fabricated lie," CENTCOM wrote on US social media platform X. The post countered a claim that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) navy had retaken two tankers while American troops aboard were asleep.
The command also denied that Iranian naval forces hit the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier on the opening day of Operation Epic Fury, supposedly forcing US personnel to ask regional countries for help evacuating.
CENTCOM said the carrier strike group "was well defended and never struck by Iran," adding that it finished a "historically successful combat deployment" and returned safely to the United States last month.
It likewise dismissed an assertion that it is collecting $2.5 million from ships passing through the strait. While US forces and regional partners control the waterway, CENTCOM said, no toll exists.
"Thousands of ships and billions of crude oil barrels have transited the strait freely and safely under US protection," said CENTCOM.
The United States and Israel launched a war on Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran retaliated with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global energy supplies.
A memorandum of understanding signed in June, meant to pave the way for a final peace deal, later fell apart amid disputes that included navigation in the strait.
"Iran no longer has a navy. The entire situation the Iranian military commander described is another fabricated lie," CENTCOM wrote on US social media platform X. The post countered a claim that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) navy had retaken two tankers while American troops aboard were asleep.
The command also denied that Iranian naval forces hit the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier on the opening day of Operation Epic Fury, supposedly forcing US personnel to ask regional countries for help evacuating.
CENTCOM said the carrier strike group "was well defended and never struck by Iran," adding that it finished a "historically successful combat deployment" and returned safely to the United States last month.
It likewise dismissed an assertion that it is collecting $2.5 million from ships passing through the strait. While US forces and regional partners control the waterway, CENTCOM said, no toll exists.
"Thousands of ships and billions of crude oil barrels have transited the strait freely and safely under US protection," said CENTCOM.
The United States and Israel launched a war on Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran retaliated with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global energy supplies.
A memorandum of understanding signed in June, meant to pave the way for a final peace deal, later fell apart amid disputes that included navigation in the strait.
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