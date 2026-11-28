Saudi Air Defenses Down Houthi Missile Aimed at Riyadh
(MENAFN) Saudi-led coalition air defenses intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile fired by the Houthi group toward the Saudi capital, Riyadh, the coalition said Friday.
Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki announced the interception in a statement posted on US social media platform X. He gave no details on where the missile was launched, when the attack took place, or whether it caused any damage.
The statement branded the Houthis a "terrorist militia."
The alliance, formally called the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, has been fighting the Houthi group in Yemen. Saudi Arabia has led the military campaign in support of Yemen's government against the group since 2015.
The Houthis have held the capital, Sanaa, and parts of Yemen since 2014.
Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki announced the interception in a statement posted on US social media platform X. He gave no details on where the missile was launched, when the attack took place, or whether it caused any damage.
The statement branded the Houthis a "terrorist militia."
The alliance, formally called the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, has been fighting the Houthi group in Yemen. Saudi Arabia has led the military campaign in support of Yemen's government against the group since 2015.
The Houthis have held the capital, Sanaa, and parts of Yemen since 2014.
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