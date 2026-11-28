USD5.9B United Fidelity Bank Seized; First Citizens Buys
(MENAFN) Federal regulators shut down United Fidelity Bank on Friday, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) has been named receiver of the Evansville, Indiana-based federal savings bank, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) announced.
The OCC ruled that the lender was in an "unsafe or unsound condition to transact business" and was likely unable to pay its obligations or meet its depositors' demands in the normal course of business.
As of Sept. 30, United Fidelity held roughly $5.9 billion in total assets, along with $4.5 billion in deposits and $3.1 billion in loans.
Within hours, North Carolina-based First Citizens Bank said it had struck a deal with the FDIC to acquire all of the failed bank's loans and certain other assets and to assume all customer deposits, excluding certain brokered deposits and excluded accounts.
First Citizens said it prevailed in a competitive bidding process with an offer that includes an asset discount of about $2.6 billion and no deposit premium. The bank cautioned that the figures are estimates and could change.
The acquisition brings 20 branches across Indiana, Illinois, Colorado and Florida under First Citizens, along with two branches in the US Virgin Islands that operate as Bank of St. Croix. United Fidelity's subsidiaries are part of the deal, including real estate development and management firm Pedcor Homes Corporation.
Starting Saturday, the branches will operate as a division of First Citizens, and customers can keep accessing their accounts as they do now, the bank said. A systems conversion will follow at a later date.
The failure follows a similar collapse in April 2024, when the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities closed Republic First Bank, which operated as Republic Bank, and appointed the FDIC as receiver, according to the FDIC. Fulton Bank, based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, assumed substantially all of its deposit accounts and assets.
The OCC ruled that the lender was in an "unsafe or unsound condition to transact business" and was likely unable to pay its obligations or meet its depositors' demands in the normal course of business.
As of Sept. 30, United Fidelity held roughly $5.9 billion in total assets, along with $4.5 billion in deposits and $3.1 billion in loans.
Within hours, North Carolina-based First Citizens Bank said it had struck a deal with the FDIC to acquire all of the failed bank's loans and certain other assets and to assume all customer deposits, excluding certain brokered deposits and excluded accounts.
First Citizens said it prevailed in a competitive bidding process with an offer that includes an asset discount of about $2.6 billion and no deposit premium. The bank cautioned that the figures are estimates and could change.
The acquisition brings 20 branches across Indiana, Illinois, Colorado and Florida under First Citizens, along with two branches in the US Virgin Islands that operate as Bank of St. Croix. United Fidelity's subsidiaries are part of the deal, including real estate development and management firm Pedcor Homes Corporation.
Starting Saturday, the branches will operate as a division of First Citizens, and customers can keep accessing their accounts as they do now, the bank said. A systems conversion will follow at a later date.
The failure follows a similar collapse in April 2024, when the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities closed Republic First Bank, which operated as Republic Bank, and appointed the FDIC as receiver, according to the FDIC. Fulton Bank, based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, assumed substantially all of its deposit accounts and assets.
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