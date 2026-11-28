Israeli Strike Kills 2 MSF Guards in Gaza Clinic Attack
(MENAFN) Two guards working for Doctors Without Borders (MSF) were killed late Friday when an Israeli strike hit one of the group's clinics in the Gaza Strip, the humanitarian organization said.
In a post on US social media platform X, MSF said it was "devastated and outraged" by the deaths and described the incident as "a direct attack on MSF." It said 17 of its colleagues have now been killed in Gaza.
The group said its health centers are clearly marked with its logo and that it had given their coordinates to the Israeli military, which knew where they were.
"We express our solidarity with the families and loved ones of our colleagues," said the group, adding that “Israeli authorities must be held accountable.”
World Health Organization (WHO) Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus condemned the attack as "outrageous and unacceptable."
Ghebreyesus offered WHO's condolences and said: "Those risking their lives to save others must be protected, not attacked."
"These attacks MUST STOP," he added on X.
Separately, medical sources said seven Palestinians were killed and several others, including women and children, were wounded in Israeli attacks across Gaza, despite a ceasefire in effect since October 2025.
In the latest incident, two Palestinians died when an Israeli strike hit a gathering of civilians near the MSF office next to Al-Shifa Hospital in western Gaza City, medical sources told Anadolu.
Gaza's Health Ministry said Israeli violations of the truce have killed 1,705 Palestinians and wounded 6,163 from the time the deal took effect through Thursday.
Israel and Hamas agreed to the ceasefire in October 2025 under a US-backed plan, but implementation of its remaining provisions has stalled. Israel still controls 70% of Gaza.
The war on Gaza since October 2023 has killed around 75,000 Palestinians and wounded more than 176,000, most of them women and children, and has destroyed 90% of the enclave's infrastructure.
In a post on US social media platform X, MSF said it was "devastated and outraged" by the deaths and described the incident as "a direct attack on MSF." It said 17 of its colleagues have now been killed in Gaza.
The group said its health centers are clearly marked with its logo and that it had given their coordinates to the Israeli military, which knew where they were.
"We express our solidarity with the families and loved ones of our colleagues," said the group, adding that “Israeli authorities must be held accountable.”
World Health Organization (WHO) Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus condemned the attack as "outrageous and unacceptable."
Ghebreyesus offered WHO's condolences and said: "Those risking their lives to save others must be protected, not attacked."
"These attacks MUST STOP," he added on X.
Separately, medical sources said seven Palestinians were killed and several others, including women and children, were wounded in Israeli attacks across Gaza, despite a ceasefire in effect since October 2025.
In the latest incident, two Palestinians died when an Israeli strike hit a gathering of civilians near the MSF office next to Al-Shifa Hospital in western Gaza City, medical sources told Anadolu.
Gaza's Health Ministry said Israeli violations of the truce have killed 1,705 Palestinians and wounded 6,163 from the time the deal took effect through Thursday.
Israel and Hamas agreed to the ceasefire in October 2025 under a US-backed plan, but implementation of its remaining provisions has stalled. Israel still controls 70% of Gaza.
The war on Gaza since October 2023 has killed around 75,000 Palestinians and wounded more than 176,000, most of them women and children, and has destroyed 90% of the enclave's infrastructure.
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