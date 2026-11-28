MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, Mr Barry Faure, met with the Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al Nahyan, on the margins of the 25th Council of Ministers of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), in New Delhi, India.

The meeting provided an opportunity for both Ministers to reaffirm the longstanding and friendly relations between Seychelles and the UAE and to discuss avenues for further strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, renewable energy, infrastructure development and digitalisation.

Minister Faure expressed appreciation for the UAE's continued support to Seychelles' development priorities. He noted in particular the UAE's support in social housing and numerous infrastructure projects, including the recent donation of 3 desalination plants.

The meeting welcomed the progress made in bilateral cooperation, and reaffirmed the shared commitment of Seychelles and the UAE to deepening their bilateral partnership and translating existing cooperation into tangible development outcomes for the benefit of both countries.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, Republic of Seychelles.Download logo