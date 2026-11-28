MENAFN - African Press Organization)

President John Dramani Mahama joined Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley at a ceremony at the Speightstown Esplanade in Barbados to unveil the 'King' Cuffee bust and formalise the twin-city relationship between Cape Coast, Ghana, and Speightstown, Barbados.

The monument honours 'King' Cuffee (Kofi), an enslaved person from Cape Coast who led a 1675 uprising against colonial rule. He was to be crowned king in Speightstown but was betrayed, executed, and burned along with other freedom fighters by British enslavers.

President Mahama remarked that Cape Coast, where ancestors passed through the“Door of No Return,” and Speightstown, a historic port known as“Little Bristol,” represent opposite sides of a shared tragic history.

He stated that the twinning agreement transforms this separation into a partnership in culture, education, tourism, and community development.

“May it clearly affirm that the Door of No Return has become a Door of Eternal Return.”

He also proposed a school exchange program between the two cities to strengthen ties between current generations.

Prime Minister Mottley stated that the ceremony corrects the colonial narrative that portrayed King Cuffee as a conspirator, recognising him as a true freedom fighter.

She pledged her government's commitment to strengthening ties between Speightstown and Cape Coast and commended President Mahama for supporting the global reparations agenda.

The ceremony was a highlight of President Mahama's state visit to Barbados, coinciding with the country's 60th independence anniversary and fifth anniversary as a republic.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, Republic of Ghana.Download logo