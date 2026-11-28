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The Ministry of Education, through the Secondary Education Equity and Quality Improvement Program (SEEQIP), is undertaking mentorship monitoring across various counties, with sessions organised by the Jomo Kenyatta Foundation (JKF) to support Elimu Scholarship beneficiaries preparing to transition to Form Four next year.

Dubbed the Achievers Summit Mentorship Programme, and themed“From Potential to Purpose: Inspiring Excellence, Leadership and Impact,” the initiative seeks to equip learners with the confidence, resilience and guidance to navigate challenges that could hinder their education, encouraging them to remain in school and complete their studies.

The summit was deliberately designed to provide learners with an opportunity to interact with mentors, exchange experiences, discover their potential and develop a renewed sense of purpose. The mentorship sessions cover key areas including academic excellence, leadership, decision-making, career development, positive relationships, personal responsibility, character formation, grievance redress mechanisms and the dangers of drug and substance abuse.

Speaking during one of the sessions in Nakuru County, SEEQIP National Coordinator, Ms. Jane Mbugua, encouraged scholars to believe in themselves, remain focused on their aspirations and make the most of the opportunities available to them.

“Your circumstances should never define how far you can go. Believe in yourselves, remain focused on your dreams and make the most of the opportunities you have been given. Your education is a pathway to a brighter future,” she said.

She reaffirmed efforts to support the scholars' transition to university, including engagements with the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) to facilitate favourable consideration in the appropriate funding bands.

Beyond their own success, the scholars were urged to mentor younger learners in their communities, inspiring them to overcome adversity and pursue education.

Next year's Form Four learners will be the final cohort under the 8-4-4 system, marking a significant milestone in Kenya's education transition as the first cohort under Competency Based Education (CBE) are set to complete Senior School in 2028.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Education, Kenya.