MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Dr. A. Korir Sing'Oei, has arrived in Cadenabbia, Italy, for strategic reflections and discussions following the Nairobi Trust Summit, which brought together diverse stakeholders to advance dialogue on trust, international cooperation and the future of multilateralism.

The engagement provides an opportunity to assess the Summit's outcomes, reflect on the ideas and partnerships that informed its conception, and explore ways of sustaining its momentum beyond the inaugural gathering in Nairobi.

Central to the discussions is the recognition that rebuilding trust requires sustained commitment, inclusive dialogue and purposeful partnerships. The reflections are also examining how the Summit can evolve into an enduring platform for advancing international cooperation and addressing shared global challenges.

The collaboration between the Government of Kenya and the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS) in supporting the Nairobi Trust Summit underscores the importance of strategic partnerships in bringing together expertise, mobilising resources and creating platforms for meaningful engagement.

Such partnerships demonstrate the value of international cooperation grounded in mutual respect, shared responsibility and a common commitment to delivering practical outcomes.

For Kenya, the engagement also reinforces the importance of partnerships that advance African priorities, strengthen institutional capacity and support homegrown solutions to the continent's development challenges.

As the reflections continue in Cadenabbia, Kenya remains committed to building on the Nairobi Trust Summit's momentum and strengthening its contribution to global conversations on trust, effective multilateralism and international cooperation.

The ambition is to ensure that the Nairobi Trust Summit becomes more than an event: a sustained platform for ideas, partnerships and action.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Republic of Kenya.Download logo