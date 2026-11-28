Qatar, Canada Pledge Syria Recovery Aid in First Dialogue
(MENAFN) Qatar and Canada reaffirmed their backing for international efforts to support Syria's recovery and pledged continued cooperation on behalf of the Palestinian people, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported Friday.
The two countries stressed the importance of political and diplomatic coordination at their first Strategic Dialogue, held in Ottawa.
Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand co-chaired the Nov. 24 session under the theme “Toward Strengthening a Strategic Partnership,” according to a joint communique cited by the Qatar News Agency (QNA).
Talks spanned regional and international developments, along with political, economic, security and humanitarian cooperation.
Syria
Both sides renewed their commitment to Syria's recovery, discussing coordination of international assistance and expanded development and humanitarian cooperation.
Gaza and the two-state solution
The two countries renewed their support for a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution, in line with international law and UN resolutions.
They rejected any annexation of the occupied West Bank, affirmed that Israeli settlements are illegal and an obstacle to peace, and urged accountability for violence by occupiers.
The statement also voiced support for implementing UN Security Council Resolution 2803 and the comprehensive peace plan for the Gaza Strip.
The two sides stressed the need to uphold the ceasefire, secure the withdrawal of Israeli forces, guarantee urgent, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid, and preserve the vital role of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).
Regional de-escalation and maritime security
The ministers underscored the importance of de-escalation, dialogue, diplomatic solutions, respect for international law and the peaceful settlement of disputes. They also backed freedom of navigation and safe maritime passage through the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab.
Economic and defense cooperation
According to the communique, bilateral trade topped 355 million Canadian dollars ($253 million) in 2025, while Qatar's direct investment stock in Canada reached 339 million Canadian dollars ($242 million).
On defense and security, the two countries affirmed continued cooperation in training, capacity building, military exchanges and defense industries. They also agreed to step up coordination against terrorism and its financing, transnational organized crime, and cyber threats.
Both sides agreed to keep advancing the strategic partnership over the coming decade and to hold the second Strategic Dialogue in Doha in 2027.
The two countries stressed the importance of political and diplomatic coordination at their first Strategic Dialogue, held in Ottawa.
Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand co-chaired the Nov. 24 session under the theme “Toward Strengthening a Strategic Partnership,” according to a joint communique cited by the Qatar News Agency (QNA).
Talks spanned regional and international developments, along with political, economic, security and humanitarian cooperation.
Syria
Both sides renewed their commitment to Syria's recovery, discussing coordination of international assistance and expanded development and humanitarian cooperation.
Gaza and the two-state solution
The two countries renewed their support for a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution, in line with international law and UN resolutions.
They rejected any annexation of the occupied West Bank, affirmed that Israeli settlements are illegal and an obstacle to peace, and urged accountability for violence by occupiers.
The statement also voiced support for implementing UN Security Council Resolution 2803 and the comprehensive peace plan for the Gaza Strip.
The two sides stressed the need to uphold the ceasefire, secure the withdrawal of Israeli forces, guarantee urgent, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid, and preserve the vital role of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).
Regional de-escalation and maritime security
The ministers underscored the importance of de-escalation, dialogue, diplomatic solutions, respect for international law and the peaceful settlement of disputes. They also backed freedom of navigation and safe maritime passage through the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab.
Economic and defense cooperation
According to the communique, bilateral trade topped 355 million Canadian dollars ($253 million) in 2025, while Qatar's direct investment stock in Canada reached 339 million Canadian dollars ($242 million).
On defense and security, the two countries affirmed continued cooperation in training, capacity building, military exchanges and defense industries. They also agreed to step up coordination against terrorism and its financing, transnational organized crime, and cyber threats.
Both sides agreed to keep advancing the strategic partnership over the coming decade and to hold the second Strategic Dialogue in Doha in 2027.
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