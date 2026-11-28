Canada Condemns Russia's "Reckless Aggression" After Poland Strikes
(MENAFN) Global Affairs Canada called in the Russian ambassador on Friday to deliver Canada's condemnation of Russian missile strikes in Poland.
In a post on US social media platform X, the department called the strikes "the latest example of Russia's reckless aggression," and warned that they raise the risk of unintended escalation.
"Canada stands side by side with its Allies," it said, adding that Ottawa is "fully committed to the defence of NATO territory and to supporting Ukraine."
Polish prosecutors said they have identified debris from three Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles that crossed into Polish airspace during a Russian attack on Ukraine on Friday.
The District Prosecutor's Office in Lublin said Sunday that fragments were recovered in Nowy Lipowiec in the eastern Lublin region, and in Rudnik and Molodycz in the southeastern Subcarpathian region.
Preliminary findings indicate that all three missiles were manufactured in Dubna, in Russia's Moscow region, in October or November, prosecutors said.
In a post on US social media platform X, the department called the strikes "the latest example of Russia's reckless aggression," and warned that they raise the risk of unintended escalation.
"Canada stands side by side with its Allies," it said, adding that Ottawa is "fully committed to the defence of NATO territory and to supporting Ukraine."
Polish prosecutors said they have identified debris from three Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles that crossed into Polish airspace during a Russian attack on Ukraine on Friday.
The District Prosecutor's Office in Lublin said Sunday that fragments were recovered in Nowy Lipowiec in the eastern Lublin region, and in Rudnik and Molodycz in the southeastern Subcarpathian region.
Preliminary findings indicate that all three missiles were manufactured in Dubna, in Russia's Moscow region, in October or November, prosecutors said.
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