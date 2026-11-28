MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"According to preliminary information, the enemy launched a missile strike on the Osnovianskyi district. We are clarifying the details of the attack," Syniehubov wrote.

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He said no information about casualties had been received so far.