Uganda has launched Africa's first Phase 1 clinical trial of an mRNA-based candidate vaccine against the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, amid an ongoing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The trial, designated "mRNA-1469-P102," is being conducted through a partnership between the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) and US pharmaceutical company Moderna, following approval from Uganda's regulatory authorities.

A joint statement said the study would assess the vaccine's safety and immunogenicity in approximately 224 healthy volunteers aged between one and 65.

"Screening and enrolment of volunteers have already begun, and participants will be monitored for approximately one year after receiving the vaccine," the statement said.

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), a Norway-based organization that funds vaccine development against epidemic threats, has allocated $58.5 million to Moderna to support the development of the candidate vaccine.

The Phase 1 trial will provide initial data on the vaccine's safety and immune response, helping determine whether it can advance to subsequent stages of clinical development.