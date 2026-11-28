MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Several senior members of the Trump administration have relocated to secure military installations amid security threats, CNN has reported.

According to the television network, those who have moved include US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Attorney General Todd Blanche and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

CNN reported that the relocations were prompted by threats originating from Iran as well as individuals within the United States.

Meanwhile, the US House Armed Services Committee has requested a report from the Pentagon detailing the threats that prompted government officials to relocate to military facilities at taxpayer expense.

The committee is seeking clarification on the security concerns behind the moves and the circumstances surrounding the use of military installations to accommodate senior administration officials.