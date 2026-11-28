1.3M Palestinians in Gaza Tents Face Storm Disaster
(MENAFN) More than 1.3 million Palestinians living in deteriorating tents face a potential humanitarian disaster as a severe weather system is forecast to hit the enclave within days, Gaza's Civil Defense warned Friday.
Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal told reporters that 65% of Gaza's population lives in tents unfit for habitation, and that 200,000 worn tents and 1,000 shelters are at risk of flooding. He also warned that damaged buildings could collapse on displaced Palestinians sheltering inside them.
“If these forecasts are accurate, we are facing a real disaster,” he said.
Basal issued an urgent appeal to the international community, international organizations and charitable institutions to act before the system arrives, provide relief to residents and support Gaza's essential services.
He said Civil Defense teams face severe shortages of fuel, lubricants, tires, batteries, spare parts, rapid-response vehicles and water pumps, while municipalities also need equipment to cope with the expected impact.
Basal called for damaged tents to be replaced with ones that can shield displaced people from rain, and for funding to rehabilitate infrastructure in displacement areas to ensure minimum humane living conditions.
He said the continuation of current conditions is a clear violation of Palestinians' rights, dignity and privacy, and warned that the approaching system will not be the last to hit Gaza this winter.
The impact of the anticipated disaster could be reduced if necessary supplies reach Gaza's population, he said, but the consequences would be more severe if international silence and inaction continue.
“The citizen is a responsibility on the shoulders of this world, and humanity must be protected by all responsible parties,” he said.
On Nov. 6, a severe weather system struck Gaza, killing five Palestinians, including two women and three children, after a sand embankment collapsed onto tents housing displaced people in the central city of Deir al-Balah, according to the Civil Defense.
The storm flooded more than 70,000 tents and affected around 350,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Higher Committee for Winter Emergency Response.
On Nov. 13, Gaza's Health Ministry announced that 9-month-old Kinan Ahmed Arqiq died of severe hypothermia, the first cold-related death of the current winter season. Ten Palestinians died from cold exposure during the previous winter, according to the ministry.
Suffering is deepening as the enclave enters its fourth winter since the war began in October 2023, with homes, infrastructure and sewage networks widely destroyed and hundreds of thousands of Palestinians living in tents and shelters that lack necessities.
Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal told reporters that 65% of Gaza's population lives in tents unfit for habitation, and that 200,000 worn tents and 1,000 shelters are at risk of flooding. He also warned that damaged buildings could collapse on displaced Palestinians sheltering inside them.
“If these forecasts are accurate, we are facing a real disaster,” he said.
Basal issued an urgent appeal to the international community, international organizations and charitable institutions to act before the system arrives, provide relief to residents and support Gaza's essential services.
He said Civil Defense teams face severe shortages of fuel, lubricants, tires, batteries, spare parts, rapid-response vehicles and water pumps, while municipalities also need equipment to cope with the expected impact.
Basal called for damaged tents to be replaced with ones that can shield displaced people from rain, and for funding to rehabilitate infrastructure in displacement areas to ensure minimum humane living conditions.
He said the continuation of current conditions is a clear violation of Palestinians' rights, dignity and privacy, and warned that the approaching system will not be the last to hit Gaza this winter.
The impact of the anticipated disaster could be reduced if necessary supplies reach Gaza's population, he said, but the consequences would be more severe if international silence and inaction continue.
“The citizen is a responsibility on the shoulders of this world, and humanity must be protected by all responsible parties,” he said.
On Nov. 6, a severe weather system struck Gaza, killing five Palestinians, including two women and three children, after a sand embankment collapsed onto tents housing displaced people in the central city of Deir al-Balah, according to the Civil Defense.
The storm flooded more than 70,000 tents and affected around 350,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Higher Committee for Winter Emergency Response.
On Nov. 13, Gaza's Health Ministry announced that 9-month-old Kinan Ahmed Arqiq died of severe hypothermia, the first cold-related death of the current winter season. Ten Palestinians died from cold exposure during the previous winter, according to the ministry.
Suffering is deepening as the enclave enters its fourth winter since the war began in October 2023, with homes, infrastructure and sewage networks widely destroyed and hundreds of thousands of Palestinians living in tents and shelters that lack necessities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment