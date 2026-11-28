Montenegro Approves Compensation for Croatian Camp Victims
(MENAFN) The Montenegrin government on Friday adopted measures to compensate Croatian citizens who were detained and tortured in wartime camps in Montenegro, and to provide one-off financial assistance to the families of Montenegrin victims held in camps in Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Ministers approved a report on the conclusion of negotiations between Montenegro and Croatia on an agreement to compensate Croatian citizens who were forcibly held in camps on Montenegrin territory between Sept. 30, 1991, and Aug. 18, 1992, according to a government statement.
The agreement lays out compensation for Croatian citizens who were unlawfully deprived of their liberty, including those detained and tortured in the camps during that period. It also sets out each government's obligations in carrying it out.
Separately, the government approved a proposal for one-off financial assistance to the families of victims of the Lora camp in Split, Croatia, and of camps in the Ljubuski and Mostar areas of Bosnia and Herzegovina.
The crimes took place outside Montenegro, but the victims were Montenegrin citizens who, the government said, were neglected by the authorities at the time.
The assistance follows earlier initiatives that gave one-off financial support to the families of civilian victims killed in Strpci, Murino and Tuzi, the government said.
The government described the measures as an important step toward restoring trust in state institutions, acknowledging victims' suffering and promoting solidarity among people.
The moves come as Montenegro steps up efforts to close chapters in its European Union accession talks. Croatia, an EU member state with veto power over enlargement, has blocked the closure of several key chapters over unresolved bilateral disputes dating back to the wars of the 1990s.
Ministers approved a report on the conclusion of negotiations between Montenegro and Croatia on an agreement to compensate Croatian citizens who were forcibly held in camps on Montenegrin territory between Sept. 30, 1991, and Aug. 18, 1992, according to a government statement.
The agreement lays out compensation for Croatian citizens who were unlawfully deprived of their liberty, including those detained and tortured in the camps during that period. It also sets out each government's obligations in carrying it out.
Separately, the government approved a proposal for one-off financial assistance to the families of victims of the Lora camp in Split, Croatia, and of camps in the Ljubuski and Mostar areas of Bosnia and Herzegovina.
The crimes took place outside Montenegro, but the victims were Montenegrin citizens who, the government said, were neglected by the authorities at the time.
The assistance follows earlier initiatives that gave one-off financial support to the families of civilian victims killed in Strpci, Murino and Tuzi, the government said.
The government described the measures as an important step toward restoring trust in state institutions, acknowledging victims' suffering and promoting solidarity among people.
The moves come as Montenegro steps up efforts to close chapters in its European Union accession talks. Croatia, an EU member state with veto power over enlargement, has blocked the closure of several key chapters over unresolved bilateral disputes dating back to the wars of the 1990s.
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