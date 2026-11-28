Victoria Votes as 1,037 Candidates Vie for 128 Seats
(MENAFN) Polls opened Saturday in Australia's state of Victoria for elections to choose members of the state parliament.
A total of 1,037 candidates are contesting 88 lower-house and 40 upper-house seats in what the Victorian Electoral Commission called the state's "biggest and most complex state election yet."
Polling places will stay open from 8 am to 6 pm local time (2100GMT Friday to 0700GMT Saturday). Counting begins once polls close, with preliminary results expected during the evening.
The opposition Liberal-National Coalition, led by Jess Wilson, is aiming to unseat the ruling Labor government.
The far-right One Nation party, meanwhile, could expand beyond its single upper-house seat, potentially gaining greater influence over the next government's agenda.
A total of 1,037 candidates are contesting 88 lower-house and 40 upper-house seats in what the Victorian Electoral Commission called the state's "biggest and most complex state election yet."
Polling places will stay open from 8 am to 6 pm local time (2100GMT Friday to 0700GMT Saturday). Counting begins once polls close, with preliminary results expected during the evening.
The opposition Liberal-National Coalition, led by Jess Wilson, is aiming to unseat the ruling Labor government.
The far-right One Nation party, meanwhile, could expand beyond its single upper-house seat, potentially gaining greater influence over the next government's agenda.
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