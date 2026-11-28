Red Cross Warns 1.36M in Gaza Face Winter Shelter Crisis
(MENAFN) Displaced Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are being forced into a worsening choice as winter nears: stay in decaying tents that offer scant protection from heavy rain, or shelter in damaged buildings that could collapse, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) warned Friday.
About 1.36 million Palestinians, or 65% of the population, are living in tents or other temporary shelters as the enclave enters its fourth winter since the war began in October 2023, according to a Thursday report by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).
“For many families, finding adequate shelter means facing impossible choices,” ICRC spokeswoman Amani al-Nawouq told Anadolu.
“Displaced people have very limited options: either remain in worn-out tents that provide little protection from the elements, or seek refuge in damaged buildings that could collapse over their heads,” she said.
“No one should have to make such a decision,” she added.
Al-Nawouq said years of conflict have left the population increasingly vulnerable, with homes and infrastructure damaged or destroyed and adequate shelter in critically short supply.
“This is the fourth winter people in Gaza are facing,” she said. “Conditions are expected to be extremely harsh, with heavy rainfall and flooding.”
On Nov. 6, heavy rain flooded displaced people's tents, brought down war-damaged buildings, damaged humanitarian facilities and disrupted essential services, according to the UN.
Flooding threatens displaced communities
“We expect heavy winter rains in Gaza to cause widespread flooding, and entire displaced communities face the risk of streets turning into rivers or their tents being swept away by the water,” said al-Nawouq.
“Tents leak, collapse and do not provide sufficient protection for those inside, so there is an urgent need for more durable shelter solutions,” she added.
On Nov. 17, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the World Food Program (WFP) said at least 40,000 more shelters had been damaged or destroyed since the start of the month. More than half of Gaza's 1,700 displacement sites sit in flood-prone areas.
Sewage system no longer functioning
Al-Nawouq warned that flooding is not only a shelter emergency but also a serious public health threat.
“Floodwaters, damaged sanitation systems and unstable living conditions increase the risk of preventable and waterborne diseases,” she said. “With essential services continuing to collapse, people from infants to the elderly face serious health risks.”
She said extensive damage to water and sanitation infrastructure has made daily life “unbearably difficult.”
About 1.36 million Palestinians, or 65% of the population, are living in tents or other temporary shelters as the enclave enters its fourth winter since the war began in October 2023, according to a Thursday report by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).
“For many families, finding adequate shelter means facing impossible choices,” ICRC spokeswoman Amani al-Nawouq told Anadolu.
“Displaced people have very limited options: either remain in worn-out tents that provide little protection from the elements, or seek refuge in damaged buildings that could collapse over their heads,” she said.
“No one should have to make such a decision,” she added.
Al-Nawouq said years of conflict have left the population increasingly vulnerable, with homes and infrastructure damaged or destroyed and adequate shelter in critically short supply.
“This is the fourth winter people in Gaza are facing,” she said. “Conditions are expected to be extremely harsh, with heavy rainfall and flooding.”
On Nov. 6, heavy rain flooded displaced people's tents, brought down war-damaged buildings, damaged humanitarian facilities and disrupted essential services, according to the UN.
Flooding threatens displaced communities
“We expect heavy winter rains in Gaza to cause widespread flooding, and entire displaced communities face the risk of streets turning into rivers or their tents being swept away by the water,” said al-Nawouq.
“Tents leak, collapse and do not provide sufficient protection for those inside, so there is an urgent need for more durable shelter solutions,” she added.
On Nov. 17, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the World Food Program (WFP) said at least 40,000 more shelters had been damaged or destroyed since the start of the month. More than half of Gaza's 1,700 displacement sites sit in flood-prone areas.
Sewage system no longer functioning
Al-Nawouq warned that flooding is not only a shelter emergency but also a serious public health threat.
“Floodwaters, damaged sanitation systems and unstable living conditions increase the risk of preventable and waterborne diseases,” she said. “With essential services continuing to collapse, people from infants to the elderly face serious health risks.”
She said extensive damage to water and sanitation infrastructure has made daily life “unbearably difficult.”
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