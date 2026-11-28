MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 28 (IANS) The civic administration in Ahmedabad aims to increase its green cover from the current 13 per cent to more than 13.5 per cent by 2029 as part of a four-year action plan drawn up by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to improve air quality and tackle pollution ahead of the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

The plan, covering 2026 to 2029, focuses on controlling dust from construction sites and roads, monitoring industrial emissions, expanding green spaces and strengthening enforcement against pollution sources.

It also envisages the development of urban forests, gardens and tree plantations along roads.

As part of its enforcement drive, the AMC inspected 1,186 construction sites during the current financial year 2026-27 and issued 4,114 notices for violations of pollution-control norms. Around 30 sites were sealed following notices and penalties.

Between April 1 and November 22, the civic body collected fines amounting to Rs 3.25 crore from construction sites, according to the plan.

The North-West Zone accounted for the highest recovery at Rs 1.05 crore, followed by the East Zone at Rs 65.31 lakh, the South-West and South zones at Rs 43.15 lakh each, the North Zone at Rs 41.60 lakh, the West Zone at Rs 40.37 lakh and the Central Zone at Rs 10.07 lakh.

The AMC has made dust sensors mandatory at construction sites with a carpet area exceeding 20,000 square metres under its 'Good Construction Practices Policy', which has been implemented since July last year by the Air Quality Management Cell (AQMC), Estate Department and Town Development Officer (TDO) Department.

The civic body has deployed teams in all its zones to check compliance with measures such as installing green nets, sprinkling water, covering construction materials and providing wheel-washing facilities for vehicles.

The AQMC monitors dust sensor readings and takes action against sites recording high pollution levels or violating prescribed norms. Sites that continue to disregard regulations despite notices and penalties can be sealed by the Estate Department.

The city currently has 10 Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS), including eight established by the Central government and two by the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB).

Their live Air Quality Index (AQI) readings are available on the Central government's portal. In addition, 243 dust sensors have been installed at construction sites, around 50 environmental sensors at AMC ward offices under the 'Smart City' initiative, and 15 sensors by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), taking the total to 308.

The AQMC monitors the data and conducts field inspections when higher pollutant levels are detected in an area to identify possible sources. Its teams also conduct daily inspections of construction sites, roads without end-to-end paving, industrial units, ready-mix concrete plants and bridges under construction.

Reports, supported by photographs, are uploaded through a designated application. The AQMC, Estate Department, Engineering Department and GPCB coordinate enforcement action based on site conditions and violations.

When AQI levels rise in an area, joint drives involving the Solid Waste Management Department, Health Department, GPCB, AQMC and police are undertaken.

These include issuing closure notices and sealing units that fail to comply with pollution-control requirements. Mist machines are also used round the clock at different locations to suppress dust particles.

The AMC has identified road dust as another area requiring intervention. The Engineering Department's Road Projects wing undertakes resurfacing, end-to-end road development, RCC and white-topping works on stretches identified as having high dust levels.

The Garden Department carries out plantation along road dividers and on either side of roads. The civic body also coordinates with the Solid Waste Management Department to prevent illegal dumping of construction and demolition waste on vacant AMC plots.

Ahmedabad's PM10 concentration was recorded at 102 in 2025-26, marginally lower than 103 in 2024-25.

The AMC has identified National Highway works, its bridge projects, the Kankaria railway yard and the upgradation of the Sardar Patel Ring Road as areas where ongoing construction activity poses challenges to dust and pollution control.

The impact is particularly noticeable during winter, when fine particulate matter tends to remain closer to the ground.

The four-year plan has been prepared with guidance from ICLEI South Asia, a consultant organisation that has been working with the AQMC for five years.

IIT Kanpur is also conducting a study to identify pollution sources across the city, including their intensity, location and timing.

Apart from expanding green cover, the long-term measures include developing dust-free roads along major stretches, industrial areas and pollution hotspots, and installing dust sensors, tyre washers, anti-smog guns and CCTV cameras at construction sites.

The AMC also plans to encourage industrial units to install pollution-control equipment, adopt Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (OCEMS) and shift to cleaner fuels.

The action plan includes stricter measures against illegal C&D waste disposal and open burning of garbage, mechanical sweeping of major roads, and installation of pollution-control equipment at crematoriums.

Other proposed interventions include integrating air quality monitoring devices into a single dashboard, developing drone surveillance and an air quality forecasting system, stricter verification of vehicle Pollution Under Control certificates, and promoting electric vehicles.

The AMC intends to implement these measures between 2026 and 2029 as part of its efforts to improve the city's air quality before the Commonwealth Games in 2030.