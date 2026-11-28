MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) After the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam extended support for the revised Delimitation Bill, CPI MP P. Santhosh Kumar said that if the Bill is passed, even the Constitution "won't survive" in the coming times and called on the Tamil Nadu party to rethink its decision.

"The DMK is a sensible political party, a time-tested political party. What can I say about them? If this Bill gets passed, then even the Constitution won't survive later on. That's why the DMK should think and act. This is our demand, our appeal to the DMK people," Santhosh Kumar said.

The Bill was approved by the Union Cabinet on Friday and is proposed to be introduced by the BJP-led Central government during the special session of the Parliament commencing on November 30.

The DMK on Saturday passed a resolution backing the Bill at a consultative meeting of the party's Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members, chaired by DMK President and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam.

An earlier delimitation-related Bill, introduced by Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal in the Lok Sabha on April 16, failed to secure the requisite majority.

The Centre is now reportedly preparing to withdraw the earlier legislation and introduce revised proposals.

Under the proposed framework, the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha would be increased to 850 members, comprising 815 representatives from states and 35 from Union Territories.

Meanwhile, the revised Delimitation Bill has triggered a political debate. The opposition parties raised concerns over the proposed changes and their possible implications.

The INDIA bloc convened a meeting in New Delhi on Saturday to discuss the revised Delimitation Bill and review its provisions. The meeting is aimed at discussing the concerns of opposition parties and arriving at a common strategy to address the proposed legislation in Parliament.