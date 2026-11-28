MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Singer Sudesh Bhosale remembered legendary singer-composer Bappi Lahiri on his 74th birth anniversary.

He shared a heartfelt tribute to the late musician and recalled the bond they shared. Sudesh shared a picture with Bappi Lahiri and his family on his social media account, in which he can be seen posing with Bappi Da, his wife Chitrani Lahiri and other family members.

In the picture, Sudesh is seated on the floor in front of the group, while Bappi Lahiri can be seen seated in the centre. Alongside the picture, Sudesh wrote,“Some moments become memories, some people become family. Forever grateful for the love, affection and beautiful memories shared with you, Bappi Da. You are deeply missed. Happy Birthday in heaven, our beloved Disco King. @hemabhosale_ @sitdownbhosle b @bappilahiri_official_ #BappiLahiri #BappiDa #SudeshBhosale (sic)”

For the uninitiated, Sudesh and Bappi shared a professional association through many musical projects. Sudesh has spoken about having sung many of his songs for Bappi Lahiri, who was among the composers he worked with at large.

Their collaborations included the 1988 film Waqt Ki Awaz, for which Sudesh sang“Ek Do Teen Chaar, Pyar Chahiye Kitni Baar” with Alisha Chinai. He also lent his voice to Bappi's compositions including“O Lal Dupatte Wali” from Aankhen and“Naina Ho Gaye Bawre” from Phool Bane Angaray. Sudesh had also recalled in an earlier interview that after Kishore Kumar's death, he sang a song for Bappi Lahiri in Waqt Ki Awaz.

Bappi Lahiri, fondly known as Bappi Da, remains one of the most influential composers of Hindi cinema, particularly for bringing disco music into the mainstream in India. His breakthrough in the genre came with films such as Disco Dancer, Namak Halaal, Dance Dance and Commando, earning him the popular title of the“Disco King”.

His music was marked by synthesised sounds, peppy dance beats and a fusion of Indian melodies with Western disco influences. Among his most remembered songs are“I Am a Disco Dancer”,“Jimmy Jimmy Aaja”,“Yaad Aa Raha Hai” and“Auva Auva Koi Yahan Nache” from Disco Dancer,“Naino Mein Sapna” from Himmatwala,“Tamma Tamma Loge” from Thanedaar and“Inteha Ho Gayi Intezaar Ki” from Sharaabi.

The composer passed away on February 15, 2022, in Mumbai at the age of 69. He had been battling multiple health complications and was hospitalised.

–IANS

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