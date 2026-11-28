MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 28 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted search operations at residential and commercial premises linked to three private companies in connection with alleged corruption and irregularities in the procurement, storage, and preservation of foodgrains in Punjab, an official statement said on Saturday.

The searches were carried out by the ED's Chandigarh Zonal Office on November 25 and 26 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at premises associated with M/s Origo Commodities India Private Limited, M/s Greymarble Infra Private Limited (GMI) and M/s Shivalik Agro Poly Products Limited, among others.

According to the ED statement, the investigation was initiated on the basis of an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against officials of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and others over alleged undue favours extended to private entities in exchange for illegal gratification.

The ED is investigating the alleged involvement of senior bureaucrats in extending undue favours to Origo Commodities India Private Limited in connection with contracts awarded by PUNGRAIN during 2019-20 in return for illegal gratification. The agency suspects that the alleged irregularities resulted in losses amounting to multiple crores of rupees to the public exchequer.

The investigation has also revealed allegations regarding the investment of a portion of the suspected proceeds of crime in land acquired in the name of a close relative of a senior bureaucrat, in association with Greymarble Infra Private Limited.

The agency found that the consideration paid for the purchase of one acre of land in the name of the bureaucrat's close relative was substantially lower than the prevailing rates. These transactions indicate possible concealment of the actual sale consideration and investment of suspected proceeds of crime in immovable properties, the ED said.

The agency is also probing the alleged links of the bureaucrat with persons associated with Shivalik Agro Poly Products Limited. According to the press release, the bureaucrat was allegedly in constant touch with individuals associated with the company and had financial interests in it through his family members.

The company has been securing tenders from PUNGRAIN for the supply of Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) covers, both during the bureaucrat's tenure in the Department of Food and Civil Supplies, Government of Punjab, and thereafter.

The searches were conducted to unearth the alleged nexus between senior bureaucrats and officials, private contractors and real estate developers, besides tracing the suspected proceeds of crime and identifying assets allegedly acquired using such funds, including properties held in the names of family members and associates.

"Further investigation is in progress," the ED said.