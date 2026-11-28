MENAFN - IANS) Ezhimala (Kerala), Nov 28 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said maritime security was closely linked to economic stability and public welfare, noting that any disruption in global shipping routes could affect the supply of essential goods, push up costs, and burden ordinary citizens.

Her warning came in her address at the Passing-Out Parade of the Autumn Term 2026 at the Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala near Kannur.

Kerala, she said the maritime domain had assumed growing importance in an interconnected world where a large share of global trade moved by sea.

She urged the young naval officers to recognise how their service at sea contributed directly to the security, prosperity and well-being of people on land.

She went on to say that in February this year, she had the opportunity to review the International Fleet at Visakhapatnam.

"It was an impressive demonstration of the growing strength and capabilities of the Indian Navy. India is making rapid progress in strengthening its Armed Forces and enhancing its maritime capabilities. You are fortunate to be entering the service at a time when the Indian Navy is undergoing an important transformation. You will not only witness this transformation but will also be among those who shape its future," the President said.

She said that she was delighted to be present to review the Passing Out Parade Autumn Term 2026.

"I congratulate all the trainees graduating today, including those from the Indian Coast Guard and friendly foreign countries. You have successfully completed your training, which has tested your physical endurance, mental strength and determination. Your smart turnout, excellent military bearing and the precision with which you performed the drill today reflect the high standards of your training, discipline and dedication."

"I extend my compliments to each one of you. I would also like to acknowledge the contribution of your parents and families. Behind every young officer stands a family that has made sacrifices, offered encouragement and provided strength through difficult times. The contribution of your families deserves our appreciation," she added.

The President said that she was "particularly happy" to see women among the graduating officers.

"I am particularly happy to see many young women among the graduating trainees. My dear daughters, your presence here is a matter of pride for the entire nation. You have demonstrated that determination, courage and competence know no boundary. Your achievements will inspire many more young women to dream big and take up challenging responsibilities in the service of the nation," she said.

She also extended her special congratulations to the trainees from friendly foreign countries.

Extending wishes to them, the President said: "I also congratulate the trainees from friendly foreign countries. The friendships developed at this Academy will strengthen mutual trust, cooperation and ties between our nations."

Medals and trophies were presented during the ceremony to officer trainees who have distinguished themselves in various aspects of training.

Officials said that the highlight of the ceremony was the time-honoured 'Shipping of Stripes', signifying the conferment of Commissioned Officer ranks.

This occasion was witnessed by the family members of the passing-out course who have supported them throughout their journey of training.

With this event, the President ended her two-day Kerala visit and is slated to visit a couple of northeastern states.