MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen on Saturday described India as a key international partner in advancing the global green transition and shaping a sustainable, secure and rule-based world, while highlighting the progress made in bilateral ties through the Green Strategic Partnership (GSP).

In his opening remarks during the 5th India-Denmark Joint Commission meeting with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar in New Delhi, Rasmussen underscored the GSP's role as a central pillar of India-Denmark relations and a practical framework for cooperation across various sectors.

“In recent years, especially through the Green Strategic Partnership, which is a central pillar and a practical framework for cooperation across sectors, our ties have made significant progress. From my perspective, the Danish perspective, India is a key international partner, not least in the global green transition and in shaping a sustainable, secure and rule-based world,” he stated.

Referring to EAM Jaishankar's remarks during his visit to Copenhagen last year, Rasmussen recalled his description of the India-Denmark relationship as one built on trust, strength and openness.

“As you said yourself in an interview with Danish media when you visited Copenhagen last year, and I quote you, 'We have a very trusting, very strong, and very open relationship,' and I subscribe to that,” the Danish Foreign Minister said.

Rasmussen also stressed the need to build on the achievements of the GSP and establish a roadmap for the next phase of bilateral cooperation.

“So I think today's meeting is a timely opportunity to evaluate the past six years of the GSP and lay the foundation for what comes next. I hope we can use this opportunity to align our priorities, address any outstanding questions, and agree on a new joint action plan to pave the way for taking our partnership to the next level,” he added.

Highlighting the shared commitment to a rules-based international order, Rasmussen also called for strengthening multilateralism to address contemporary global challenges.

“I also value our ongoing dialogue on regional and global developments. Both our countries want a multilateral system rooted in international law that meets the challenges of today and reflects the world as it is, not as it was 80 years ago. And this is indeed challenged by a lot of uncertainty,” he noted.

Rasmussen also echoed EAM Jaishankar's remarks, in which the External Affairs Minister had emphasised the need for countries and regional groupings to work together to maintain stability amid growing global uncertainty.

“Again, let me refer to your words in Copenhagen because you put it very well. You said, 'The more uncertain the world is, the more unstable the world is. We need countries, and we need regions, and we need groupings who will add to stability, who will work with each other.' And that's our outset as well”, he said.