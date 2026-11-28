MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Union Ministers Amit Shah and Piyush Goyal on Saturday asserted that the decades-long wait to provide women's reservation in the Parliament and state Assemblies is set to come to an end, as the government is expected to reintroduce the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the upcoming Special session of the Parliament.

The Union Cabinet on Friday cleared the amendments to the Constitutional Amendment Bill, linked to the proposed delimitation and women reservation legislation.

The proposed Bill includes the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026. It seeks to enable delimitation using the 2011 census, raise the maximum Lok Sabha seat limit from 550 to 850, and operationalise one-third reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies.

In a post on X, Union Home Minister Shah stated that empowering women with stronger representation in elected bodies has been a key commitment of the Modi government.

"With the Union Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approving the 132nd Constitutional Amendment Bill yesterday, the decades-long wait of the country's women is set to come to an end. The 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies, provided through the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, will now become a reality," he said.

According to HM Shah, participation of at least one-third women in state Assemblies will make the policies and development plans of states and Union Territories more inclusive.

"Their presence in the Lok Sabha will also bring a new dimension to policymaking, lawmaking, and the determination of national priorities," he added.

The Home Minister urged the Opposition to extend support to the proposed Bill.

"All political parties should support this historic initiative that strengthens women's role as equal partners in governance," he said.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal applauded the Cabinet's historic decision, taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, "to ensure women's reservation".

"This landmark step will increase the representation of our mothers and sisters in politics while ensuring that the share of all states in the country grows in a balanced and equitable manner," he said on X, adding that it will make a significant contribution towards realising the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'.