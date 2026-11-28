On Wednesday, President John Dramani Mahama joined thousands of mourners at Ofori ne Krobon Palace in Agogo, Ashanti Region, to pay his final respects to the late Agogomanhene, Nana Kwame Akuoku Sarpong.

Nana Akuoku Sarpong passed away on 26 March 2026 at age 87, after a 51-year reign. The three-day Dɔte Yie (final funeral and burial rites) is being held from 24 to 26 March 2026.

Speaking through Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene, President Mahama praised Nana Akuoku Sarpong for his significant contributions to Ghana's development. He noted the late Agogomanhene's service during the Provisional National Defence Council government of Jerry John Rawlings and later as a member of the Council of State.

President Mahama stated that Ghana's history cannot be written without acknowledging Nana Akuoku Sarpong's invaluable contributions.

Upon arrival at the Palace, the President was welcomed by the Paramount Queen Mother of Asante Akyem Agogo (Agogohenemaa), Nana Juaben Afrakoma Serwaa Kusi Oboadum.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, Republic of Ghana.