Prime Minister Mia Mottley has called for sustained international efforts to address the injustices of the transatlantic slave trade, noting that acknowledging historical wrongs is essential for lasting healing and justice.

During a ceremony to unveil the bust of King Cuffee and mark the twinning of Cape Coast and Speightstown, Prime Minister Mottley commended President John Dramani Mahama for securing global recognition of the transatlantic slave trade as a grave sin. She described Ghana's stance as an act of moral courage.

She welcomed the establishment of Ghana's Global Africa Commission on Reparatory Justice, with Barbados agreeing to participate, as a platform for structured discussions on reparations.

Prime Minister Mottley stated that the legacy of slavery and colonialism continues to drive inequalities in global relations, including unequal access to markets and international decision-making platforms.

She called on Africans and Barbadians to work together for justice, reconciliation, and a fairer world, adding that a great cause must never be abandoned, no matter how long the journey.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, Republic of Ghana.