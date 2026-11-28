A 24-year-old man was arrested after allegedly throwing a filled LPG cylinder from the third floor of a residential building in southwest Delhi, killing a 28-year-old neighbour standing below. The incident took place following an argument with other residents in Bindapur on Friday evening, police said. The victim, identified as Sahil, was standing outside Radhika Apartment in Bindapur Extension when the cylinder struck him on the head. He suffered critical injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital by local residents. He was later shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Man dies after LPG cylinder thrown from third floor hits him in Delhi's southwest Bindapur.

It is alleged that Shivam Sharma threw the cylinder from the balcony during an argument with his mother. News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) November 28, 2026

The incident occurred around 7 pm on Friday near Talab Wala Park. Sahil lived on the first floor of the same building with his wife and their one-and-a-half-year-old son. He worked at a weekly market.

Argument over parking escalates

Police identified the accused as Shivam Sharma, also known as Shiv. He works as a tailor at a factory in Bindapur.

According to the police, Sharma had allegedly been consuming alcohol since morning and had not gone to work that day. He first got into an argument with some residents in the building's parking area.

The disagreement reportedly escalated around 7 pm. In a fit of anger, Sharma allegedly went upstairs and threw a filled LPG cylinder from the balcony of the third floor.

The cylinder fell on Sahil, who was standing outside the building. The impact caused severe head injuries, leaving him critically wounded.

Police receive PCR call, accused taken into custody

A police control room (PCR) call was received at Dabri police station at around 7.15 pm on Friday. The caller reported that a man had thrown a gas cylinder from the third floor and that the injured person had been taken to hospital.

Police reached the spot and took Sharma into custody in connection with the incident. Further investigation is underway to establish the circumstances of the argument and the events that led to the fatal act.

Police said Sharma's father died in 2023, while his mother works as a freelancer with a company. Investigators are also looking into the accused's background and the sequence of events before the incident.

The death has left Sahil's wife and their young child without their family member. Police are continuing their investigation into the case.

(With inputs from agencies)