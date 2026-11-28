He has achieved success, fame, and wealth in life. He is known worldwide as one of Bollywood's most popular screenwriters and lyricists. But Javed Akhtar still has deep regrets about one chapter of his life. The veteran writer recently made this confession while talking about his old habits. He revealed that he practically wasted 15 valuable years of his life.

Javed shared various experiences of his life at the ninth edition of the 'We The Women' event held recently in Mumbai. There he stated that he wasted almost 15 years of his life due to drinking and an irresponsible lifestyle. According to him, he could have used that time differently. He had the opportunity to write more, learn music, master a musical instrument, or learn French or Persian languages.

Javed is remorseful not just about his work, but also about some of his past behavior in personal relationships. He said he could have been more sensitive to some people. When he remembers how he spoke to them and what kind of words he used in the past, he still feels bad.

Javed shared that drinking was behind many of the big wrong decisions he made in his adult life. At one time, he used to drink a bottle of alcohol almost every night. However, he decided to break this habit on July 31, 1991. That was the last day he drank alcohol in his life. Since then, he has never touched alcohol again.

Why did he make such a tough decision? Javed explained that he didn't drink to forget any sorrow or bitter past experiences. Rather, he genuinely enjoyed drinking. But at one point, he realized that if he continued this habit, he might not live much longer. He had two choices in front of him then—enjoying the pleasure of alcohol, or choosing a long life. In the end, he chose the second path.

The veteran writer also gave special advice to the younger generation. According to him, instead of wasting time overthinking about one's existence or the purpose of life, one should try to understand the world around them. He advised being curious about society, people, new discoveries, science, and various changes. Thinking about one's own mistakes is only necessary to correct them.