MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The year 2027 brings exciting long weekends and special holidays for employees. IT and corporate professionals will especially enjoy plenty of time off by planning smart leaves.

2027 Holidays: The word 'holidays' brings a bright smile to the faces of students and employees alike. A regular weekend mixed with a special holiday turns into a long weekend, giving professionals immense joy. The year 2027 brings exactly 12 such long weekends. The most exciting part is that you can get a massive 46 days off by managing just 9 leaves.

IT software engineers and corporate employees usually get Saturdays and Sundays off. Adding a festive holiday makes it a long weekend. You can plan continuous holidays by taking one or two days of leave. We will show you exactly which months bring long weekends in 2027 and when to apply for leave.

The new year starts with a fantastic long weekend.

First long weekend

January 1 (Friday) - New Year (Special holiday)

January 2 (Saturday) - Weekend holiday

January 3 (Sunday) - Regular holiday

Second long weekend

January 14 (Thursday) - Makar Sankranti (Special holiday)

January 15 (Friday) - You take a leave.

January 16 (Saturday) - Weekend holiday

January 17 (Sunday) - Regular holiday

Third long weekend

January 23 (Saturday) - Weekend holiday

January 24 (Sunday) - Regular holiday

January 25 (Monday) - You take a leave

January 26 (Tuesday) - Republic Day (National holiday)

Fourth long weekend

March 20 (Saturday) - Weekend holiday

March 21 (Sunday) - Regular holiday

March 22 (Monday) - Holi (Special holiday)

Fifth long weekend

March 26 (Friday) - Good Friday (Special holiday)

March 27 (Saturday) - Weekend holiday

March 28 (Sunday) - Regular holiday

You can enjoy a full week off by taking leaves on March 23, 24, and 25 (Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday).

Sixth long weekend

April 3 (Saturday) - Weekend holiday

April 4 (Sunday) - Sunday holiday

April 5 (Monday) - You take a leave

April 6 (Tuesday) - You take a leave

April 7 (Wednesday) - Ugadi festival (Special holiday)

Seventh long weekend

April 14 (Wednesday) - Ambedkar Jayanti (Special holiday)

April 15 (Thursday) - Sri Rama Navami (Special holiday)

April 16 (Friday) - You take a leave.

April 17 (Saturday) - Weekend holiday

April 18 (Sunday) - Regular holiday

Eighth long weekend

May 15 (Saturday) - Weekend holiday

May 16 (Sunday) - Regular holiday

May 17 (Monday) - Bakrid festival (Special holiday)

Ninth long weekend

August 14 (Saturday) - Weekend holiday

August 15 (Sunday) - Independence Day brings a national holiday. It also falls on a Sunday.

August 16 (Monday) - You take a leave

August 17 (Monday) - Raksha Bandhan (Special holiday)

Tenth long weekend

October 8 (Friday) - Dussehra festival (Special holiday)

October 9 (Saturday) - Weekend holiday

October 10 (Sunday) - Regular holiday

Eleventh long weekend

October 29 (Friday) - Diwali festival (Special holiday)

October 30 (Saturday) - Weekend holiday

October 31 (Sunday) - Regular holiday

Twelfth long weekend

December 24 (Friday) - Christmas Eve (Special holiday)

December 25 (Saturday) - Christmas festival (Special holiday). Weekend holiday also applies.

December 26 (Sunday) - Regular holiday