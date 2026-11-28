MENAFN - IANS) Christchurch, Nov 28 (IANS) New Zealand speedster Jacob Duffy heaped praise on his fellow bowlers after a strong display against India during Day 2 of the second Test at Hagley Oval here on Saturday.

New Zealand pushed India in all sorts to keep them at 116/6 and still have a lead of 240 more runs as they would fancy their chances of bowling the visitors quickly on Day 3.

Duffy, who was taken to the cleaners during the first Test in Wellington, picked up two wickets on Day 2 in Christchurch as he dismissed key batters, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. Kyle Jamieson and Matt Henry set things up at the start as they shared three wickets, while Nathan Smith also removed Washington Sundar on the last ball of the day to keep the team in ascendancy.

"I think we're just bringing our best stuff. We try to hit top of off as many times as we can with the odd bouncer. I don't think there's any secrets about that," Duffy told reporters in the press conference after Day 2.

"Obviously, conditions are a little bit different to last week. So, that plays a little bit of a factor. But yeah, no, I think the other three seamen are bowling absolutely beautifully. I think Smudgy's (Smith) putting it on a spot right now. And then right at the end there, he got his tail up, and that was awesome to watch. And then KJ's (Kyle Jamieson) hitting the strings and Matty's (Matt) doing what he does, always does. So, I think the boys are bowling really well," he added.

The Kiwi bowlers hunted in a pack as they complemented each other really well. Henry started doing the damage when he cleaned up Yashasvi Jaiswal in the first over after India came out to bat in the second session. The hosts had a couple more, with Jamieson taking out Devdutt Padikkal and India captain Shubman Gill before tea.

Duffy and Smith joined the party later with the former removing Pant and Rahul. "That's always what we talk about: passing the baton. I guess that means, you know, Maddy and KJ have been starting off beautifully and going nowhere.

"And I guess that was a little disappointing thing about last week is every time I come on seemed to leak runs, which that's when, you know, we talk about letting the team down, that's what it feels like. So, to actually come on and continue the pressure the other guys have built, that's, we talk about that all the time, and that's hunting as a pack," he said.

Duffy also spoke on his comeback from a tough outing in the first Test to a decent performance on Day 2 in Christchurch. "Obviously last week didn't go as planned. Yeah, just battling a little bit, rhythm, technique.

"Just a whole bunch of white ball probably hasn't been the best for my bowling action personally. So, just spent a lot of time working on a few technical things in between times and trying to get on top of that. But, still, like, that's just mother cricket.

"You know, you get a little bit lucky sometimes. KL's wicket wasn't my best ball, and Rishabh hits one up. So, that helps you get into the game a little bit more, and I think we started a little bit better than we did last week," he said.