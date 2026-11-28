Gunmen Hit Syrian Patrol in Deir ez-Zor; 2 Dead
(MENAFN) Two Syrian security personnel were killed and several others wounded Friday evening when armed assailants attacked a patrol in the eastern city of Deir ez-Zor, state media reported.
Alikhbariah TV said the attack hit an internal security patrol in the city. The broadcaster did not say how many personnel were wounded or how serious their injuries were, and it gave no details on the perpetrators or the circumstances of the attack. No group has claimed responsibility.
The assault comes amid recurring security incidents in Deir ez-Zor, where military and internal security personnel have repeatedly been targeted by unidentified gunmen.
On Nov. 13, a Syrian soldier was killed and two others wounded when unidentified assailants attacked troops in the town of Jadid Bakara, east of Deir ez-Zor, according to the Defense Ministry.
On Oct. 19, another Syrian soldier died in an attack by unidentified gunmen in the Al-Baghuz area of eastern Deir ez-Zor, near the Iraqi border.
In January, two members of Syria's internal security forces were killed and two others wounded in an attack on a checkpoint in the town of Al-Bahra in the province's eastern countryside, according to Alikhbariah TV.
Earlier Friday, two Syrian army soldiers were killed when unidentified assailants attacked the Al-Quniya–Al-Sanamayn road in northern rural Daraa, the Defense Ministry said.
Syrian authorities have been working to restore security and stability nationwide since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime on Dec. 8, 2024.
Alikhbariah TV said the attack hit an internal security patrol in the city. The broadcaster did not say how many personnel were wounded or how serious their injuries were, and it gave no details on the perpetrators or the circumstances of the attack. No group has claimed responsibility.
The assault comes amid recurring security incidents in Deir ez-Zor, where military and internal security personnel have repeatedly been targeted by unidentified gunmen.
On Nov. 13, a Syrian soldier was killed and two others wounded when unidentified assailants attacked troops in the town of Jadid Bakara, east of Deir ez-Zor, according to the Defense Ministry.
On Oct. 19, another Syrian soldier died in an attack by unidentified gunmen in the Al-Baghuz area of eastern Deir ez-Zor, near the Iraqi border.
In January, two members of Syria's internal security forces were killed and two others wounded in an attack on a checkpoint in the town of Al-Bahra in the province's eastern countryside, according to Alikhbariah TV.
Earlier Friday, two Syrian army soldiers were killed when unidentified assailants attacked the Al-Quniya–Al-Sanamayn road in northern rural Daraa, the Defense Ministry said.
Syrian authorities have been working to restore security and stability nationwide since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime on Dec. 8, 2024.
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