AU Rejects Foreign Meddling as Somalia-UAE Feud Deepens
(MENAFN) The African Union (AU) has issued a blunt warning against outside efforts to fracture Somalia, as a diplomatic crisis between Mogadishu and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) escalates over Somali claims of Emirati meddling in its internal affairs.
In a statement carried by Somali state media, the AU condemned any move by “whomsoever” that threatens Somalia's sovereignty, unity or territorial integrity. The bloc urged all parties to respect the country's sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity.
The AU also pledged solidarity with the Somali government and people in “their aspirations for durable peace, security, stability, and prosperity” and renewed its commitment to backing Somalia's push for stability.
The statement also welcomed a transition plan agreed by the AU and the Federal Government of Somalia. The plan provides for a phased drawdown of the AU peacekeeping presence beginning in November 2026 and extending beyond 2027. The AU endorsed carrying it out in November and December 2026 and throughout 2027.
The announcement comes as relations between Mogadishu and Abu Dhabi deteriorate. Somalia accused the UAE of violating its sovereignty and meddling in its domestic affairs. Last Friday, the Somali government said it would not allow its territory, ports or airspace to be used to fuel conflicts in Yemen, Sudan or any other country.
Abu Dhabi hit back, denouncing a “hostile approach” by the Somali government toward the UAE. It said the stance reflected “irresponsible” positions that damaged bilateral ties and weakened cooperation between the two nations.
This month, Somalia ordered the Emirati ambassador to leave and recalled its own envoy from Abu Dhabi. Earlier this year, Mogadishu scrapped all agreements with the UAE and shut its airspace to Emirati military and cargo flights.
Ties between the two countries have swung between confrontation and reconciliation, with tensions rising sharply since January amid allegations of Emirati interference.
The rift has precedent. In 2018, Abu Dhabi condemned the seizure of $9.6 million from an Emirati aircraft at Mogadishu airport, calling it illegal and saying the money was meant to support the Somali military and trainees. The UAE later ended its military training mission in Somalia and rejected Mogadishu's accusations of interference.
In a statement carried by Somali state media, the AU condemned any move by “whomsoever” that threatens Somalia's sovereignty, unity or territorial integrity. The bloc urged all parties to respect the country's sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity.
The AU also pledged solidarity with the Somali government and people in “their aspirations for durable peace, security, stability, and prosperity” and renewed its commitment to backing Somalia's push for stability.
The statement also welcomed a transition plan agreed by the AU and the Federal Government of Somalia. The plan provides for a phased drawdown of the AU peacekeeping presence beginning in November 2026 and extending beyond 2027. The AU endorsed carrying it out in November and December 2026 and throughout 2027.
The announcement comes as relations between Mogadishu and Abu Dhabi deteriorate. Somalia accused the UAE of violating its sovereignty and meddling in its domestic affairs. Last Friday, the Somali government said it would not allow its territory, ports or airspace to be used to fuel conflicts in Yemen, Sudan or any other country.
Abu Dhabi hit back, denouncing a “hostile approach” by the Somali government toward the UAE. It said the stance reflected “irresponsible” positions that damaged bilateral ties and weakened cooperation between the two nations.
This month, Somalia ordered the Emirati ambassador to leave and recalled its own envoy from Abu Dhabi. Earlier this year, Mogadishu scrapped all agreements with the UAE and shut its airspace to Emirati military and cargo flights.
Ties between the two countries have swung between confrontation and reconciliation, with tensions rising sharply since January amid allegations of Emirati interference.
The rift has precedent. In 2018, Abu Dhabi condemned the seizure of $9.6 million from an Emirati aircraft at Mogadishu airport, calling it illegal and saying the money was meant to support the Somali military and trainees. The UAE later ended its military training mission in Somalia and rejected Mogadishu's accusations of interference.
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