Deadly Attack on Aid Worker Fuels Alarm Over S. Sudan Violence
(MENAFN) UN relief chief Tom Fletcher said Friday he is "appalled" by a deadly attack on an aid worker in South Sudan's Upper Nile State, the latest in a surge of violence against humanitarians in the country.
"All parties must ensure aid workers can do their work safely," Fletcher, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, wrote on X. He extended condolences to the victim's family and friends and warned that 42 humanitarians have been killed in South Sudan since January.
GOAL Global confirmed Thursday that one of its staff members died in the incident. The agency called the attack "unacceptable" and urged authorities to investigate. Neither GOAL Global nor UN officials identified the victim or said who carried out the assault.
Fragile state, deep instability
South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in 2011. Civil war erupted in 2013 after a power struggle between Kiir and his then-deputy, Riek Machar. A 2018 peace agreement paved the way for a transitional unity government, but repeated delays in implementing the deal have stalled the country's move toward democratic governance.
Tensions flared again in March 2025 when Machar was placed under house arrest. He remains on trial on charges including treason and murder, which he denies.
"All parties must ensure aid workers can do their work safely," Fletcher, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, wrote on X. He extended condolences to the victim's family and friends and warned that 42 humanitarians have been killed in South Sudan since January.
GOAL Global confirmed Thursday that one of its staff members died in the incident. The agency called the attack "unacceptable" and urged authorities to investigate. Neither GOAL Global nor UN officials identified the victim or said who carried out the assault.
Fragile state, deep instability
South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in 2011. Civil war erupted in 2013 after a power struggle between Kiir and his then-deputy, Riek Machar. A 2018 peace agreement paved the way for a transitional unity government, but repeated delays in implementing the deal have stalled the country's move toward democratic governance.
Tensions flared again in March 2025 when Machar was placed under house arrest. He remains on trial on charges including treason and murder, which he denies.
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