OpenAI Fires Back at Apple With Federal Countersuit
(MENAFN) OpenAI has hit back at Apple with a federal countersuit, accusing the iPhone maker of obtaining confidential details about its unreleased AI devices and pressuring suppliers to curb their work with the ChatGPT developer.
OpenAI Group and its hardware subsidiary io Products filed the counterclaims Friday in federal court in San Jose, California, alongside former Apple employees Chang Liu and Tang Yew Tan. They are seeking damages and court orders to halt the alleged conduct, and have requested a jury trial.
Alleged data transfer
The filing claims a former Apple employee identified as “Employee X” sent confidential OpenAI material to personal accounts during a roughly six-month stint at the company that ended June 2. The material allegedly included device designs, manufacturing test data and supplier information.
OpenAI said it believes the employee returned to Apple shortly afterward and, at Apple's request, briefed senior Asia-Pacific operations staff in July on OpenAI's hardware development and plans for unreleased products.
OpenAI first raised the allegations in an Oct. 14 filing, stating the employee had sent more than 100 confidential files to personal accounts. Apple told the court the same day that its initial search found no confidential OpenAI information and that it had asked for more details to continue investigating.
Alleged pressure on suppliers
According to the filing, one supplier that worked with both companies shifted its metal-finishing work for OpenAI to an overnight shift after Apple objected to parts for the two firms being processed in the same area or at the same time. A second manufacturer told OpenAI it could no longer perform planned work because of threats from Apple, forcing OpenAI to reorganize parts of its manufacturing operations.
The counterclaims further allege that Apple urged employees to use personal iCloud and iMessage accounts for work, then cited company files on those personal devices to go after employees who left for competitors. Liu separately accused Apple of accessing his private messages without permission.
Apple's original lawsuit
Apple sued OpenAI, io Products, Liu and Tan on July 10, alleging that former employees took confidential hardware and manufacturing information and that OpenAI used it to advance its consumer device plans. In Friday's filing, OpenAI denied misappropriating Apple's trade secrets.
The clash comes as OpenAI pushes into consumer hardware. It completed its merger with io Products, the startup co-founded by former Apple design chief Jony Ive, in July 2025. The two companies have also collaborated on software: Apple integrated ChatGPT into Siri and its Writing Tools in December 2024.
OpenAI Group and its hardware subsidiary io Products filed the counterclaims Friday in federal court in San Jose, California, alongside former Apple employees Chang Liu and Tang Yew Tan. They are seeking damages and court orders to halt the alleged conduct, and have requested a jury trial.
Alleged data transfer
The filing claims a former Apple employee identified as “Employee X” sent confidential OpenAI material to personal accounts during a roughly six-month stint at the company that ended June 2. The material allegedly included device designs, manufacturing test data and supplier information.
OpenAI said it believes the employee returned to Apple shortly afterward and, at Apple's request, briefed senior Asia-Pacific operations staff in July on OpenAI's hardware development and plans for unreleased products.
OpenAI first raised the allegations in an Oct. 14 filing, stating the employee had sent more than 100 confidential files to personal accounts. Apple told the court the same day that its initial search found no confidential OpenAI information and that it had asked for more details to continue investigating.
Alleged pressure on suppliers
According to the filing, one supplier that worked with both companies shifted its metal-finishing work for OpenAI to an overnight shift after Apple objected to parts for the two firms being processed in the same area or at the same time. A second manufacturer told OpenAI it could no longer perform planned work because of threats from Apple, forcing OpenAI to reorganize parts of its manufacturing operations.
The counterclaims further allege that Apple urged employees to use personal iCloud and iMessage accounts for work, then cited company files on those personal devices to go after employees who left for competitors. Liu separately accused Apple of accessing his private messages without permission.
Apple's original lawsuit
Apple sued OpenAI, io Products, Liu and Tan on July 10, alleging that former employees took confidential hardware and manufacturing information and that OpenAI used it to advance its consumer device plans. In Friday's filing, OpenAI denied misappropriating Apple's trade secrets.
The clash comes as OpenAI pushes into consumer hardware. It completed its merger with io Products, the startup co-founded by former Apple design chief Jony Ive, in July 2025. The two companies have also collaborated on software: Apple integrated ChatGPT into Siri and its Writing Tools in December 2024.
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