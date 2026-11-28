UK PM Burnham Vows Year-Round Fight on Islamophobia
(MENAFN) As Islamophobia Awareness Month drew to a close Friday, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham pledged to keep confronting anti-Muslim hatred in all its forms.
“Nobody should face discrimination or have to live in fear because of their faith,” he wrote on X.
Burnham said British Muslims make an "enormous contribution" to national life, adding that Britain is at its best "when we look out for one another, celebrate what we have in common and respect our differences."
“That means challenging anti-Muslim prejudice wherever we see it, not just this month, but all year round,” Burnham added.
Observed each November, Islamophobia Awareness Month (IAM) aims to highlight the discrimination and hostility faced by Muslim communities. This year's theme is "Don’t Let It Slide."
Tell Mama, the UK's leading national monitoring service for anti-Muslim hate, reported last year a significant rise in Islamophobic hate cases across the country in 2025.
In March 2025, the UK government announced it would withdraw all funding for Tell Mama, leaving the organization facing closure.
“Nobody should face discrimination or have to live in fear because of their faith,” he wrote on X.
Burnham said British Muslims make an "enormous contribution" to national life, adding that Britain is at its best "when we look out for one another, celebrate what we have in common and respect our differences."
“That means challenging anti-Muslim prejudice wherever we see it, not just this month, but all year round,” Burnham added.
Observed each November, Islamophobia Awareness Month (IAM) aims to highlight the discrimination and hostility faced by Muslim communities. This year's theme is "Don’t Let It Slide."
Tell Mama, the UK's leading national monitoring service for anti-Muslim hate, reported last year a significant rise in Islamophobic hate cases across the country in 2025.
In March 2025, the UK government announced it would withdraw all funding for Tell Mama, leaving the organization facing closure.
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