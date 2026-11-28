Egypt Confirms Citizen Killed in Cargo Ship Sinking Off Cuba
(MENAFN) One Egyptian national died, two are missing and 10 others were injured after a Panama-flagged cargo ship sank off Cuba, Egypt's Foreign Ministry said Friday.
The vessel went down early Thursday with 13 Egyptians and crew members of other nationalities aboard, according to the ministry's statement. Officials said they are tracking the situation through the Egyptian Embassy in Havana.
The embassy has contacted Cuban authorities to follow rescue efforts and check on the condition of the Egyptians on board. Nine of the 10 injured Egyptians are in stable condition, the ministry said. An embassy delegation visited the hospital to see the injured and speak with the medical team treating them.
Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty ordered the embassy and the ministry's consular affairs department to keep monitoring the situation and coordinate with Cuban authorities around the clock to speed the return of the deceased Egyptian's body. He also directed officials to give all necessary support and care to the Egyptian nationals and their families, and to take the steps needed to ensure their safety and help them return home.
The ministry did not disclose the cause of the sinking, the name of the ship or the total number of people aboard.
The vessel went down early Thursday with 13 Egyptians and crew members of other nationalities aboard, according to the ministry's statement. Officials said they are tracking the situation through the Egyptian Embassy in Havana.
The embassy has contacted Cuban authorities to follow rescue efforts and check on the condition of the Egyptians on board. Nine of the 10 injured Egyptians are in stable condition, the ministry said. An embassy delegation visited the hospital to see the injured and speak with the medical team treating them.
Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty ordered the embassy and the ministry's consular affairs department to keep monitoring the situation and coordinate with Cuban authorities around the clock to speed the return of the deceased Egyptian's body. He also directed officials to give all necessary support and care to the Egyptian nationals and their families, and to take the steps needed to ensure their safety and help them return home.
The ministry did not disclose the cause of the sinking, the name of the ship or the total number of people aboard.
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