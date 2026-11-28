MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Ali Asadov has been awarded the "Sharaf" Order for his distinguished services to the socio-economic development of Azerbaijan.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the relevant decree. The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

Asadov has served as the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan since October 8, 2019. He will celebrate his 70th birthday on November 30, 2026.