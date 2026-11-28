MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Georgia Dovletmurad Seyitmammedov met with Georgian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Khvtisiashvili to discuss prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian areas, according to the press service of the Turkmen government.

During the meeting, the sides reviewed the development of bilateral relations, including political dialogue, trade and economic ties, and cooperation in education, science and tourism. They also discussed interparliamentary and interagency cooperation.

Particular attention was given to the implementation of the Cooperation Program between the foreign ministries of the two countries, signed during the state visit of Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to Georgia.

The sides considered opportunities to expand contacts between relevant government agencies under the program and emphasized the importance of maintaining regular high-level dialogue.

Turkmenistan and Georgia also cooperate in regional transport connectivity, particularly through the development of the Trans-Caspian and Middle Corridor logistics network. The route connects Central Asia, the South Caucasus and European markets via the Caspian and Black seas.

An important part of this transport system is the Caspian Sea ferry and port infrastructure. Turkmenistan operates the Turkmenbashi International Seaport, while Georgia provides access through the ports of Poti and Batumi. Together, these facilities support multimodal cargo transportation by integrating rail, maritime, and road networks to facilitate the movement of goods between Central Asia and Europe.