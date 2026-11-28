MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan plans to secure an additional $20 million in financing from the World Bank's International Development Association (IDA) to expand a rural development project, according to the press service of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The funding will support infrastructure development and local economic initiatives in selected rural administrative areas, known as aiyl aimaks, rather than provide individual loans to citizens.

The ministry issued the clarification after social media posts circulated suggesting that the government was launching a lending program for citizens at an annual interest rate of 1.5%.

On November 26, 2026, Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce Choro Seitov presented information on the planned additional financing for the National Community Initiative Project at a meeting of the parliamentary Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security, and Migration. Some social media accounts subsequently interpreted his remarks as an announcement of individual lending, prompting numerous inquiries to the ministry about the procedures and conditions for obtaining such loans.

The ministry explained that the additional $20 million is intended to finance rural development activities. The loan is planned for a 25-year term, including a five-year grace period, at an annual interest rate of 1.5%. Activities under the additional financing are scheduled to be implemented from 2027 through 2031.

These terms apply to the financing secured for the project, not to individual beneficiaries. Support for local initiatives will be provided through the mechanisms established under the project, including subgrants. Therefore, the 1.5% interest rate does not apply to individual loans for rural residents or entrepreneurs.

The project's main objective is to improve rural residents' access to climate-resilient socioeconomic infrastructure and promote local economic development. It also seeks to expand employment, entrepreneurship, and income-generating opportunities for women and young people in their communities.

Of the additional financing, $10.7 million will be allocated to rural infrastructure development and strengthening the capacity of local governments and communities. This includes $450,000 for infrastructure investments in each of 21 newly selected aiyl aimaks.

A further $8.3 million will support local economic development and expand income-generating opportunities for women and young people. This component includes $300,000 for economic initiatives in each of 24 aiyl aimaks. It will also provide support for private kindergartens, business planning training, and consulting services.

The remaining $1 million is earmarked for project management.

Economic support will focus on promoting entrepreneurship, production and processing, improving vocational and business skills, and expanding access to markets.

The main project currently covers 40 aiyl aimaks across all seven regions of Kyrgyzstan. The additional financing is expected to extend coverage to another 21 aiyl aimaks, bringing the total to 61. The number of aiyl aimaks receiving support for local economic development will increase from 16 to 24.

The selection of new aiyl aimaks will prioritize high-altitude, remote, and border areas, taking into account the socioeconomic vulnerability of settlements and the needs of communities not covered by the main project.

Under the preliminary distribution, three aiyl aimaks are proposed for inclusion from Batken Region, four from Jalal-Abad Region, three from Issyk-Kul Region, four from Naryn Region, four from Osh Region, two from Talas Region, and one from Chui Region. This distribution is preliminary, and a designated commission will determine and approve the final list.

Local initiatives eligible for funding will be identified with public participation, taking into account rural residents' needs, local development opportunities, and climate risks.

The ministry urged citizens to rely on official information and called on media outlets and social media page administrators to report the project's objectives and financing conditions accurately.