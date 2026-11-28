MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 28 (IANS) The installation of police barricades at the entrance of the new Mamata Trinamool Congress headquarters, currently under construction near the Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass in Kolkata, triggered a political controversy on Saturday, with the party alleging that the move was motivated by political vendetta.

The Mamata Trinamool Congress alleged that personnel from Anandapur police station erected barricades at the entrance of the under-construction building on Friday evening without serving any prior notice or producing the necessary documents.

According to a party leader, a call was made from the construction site to the residence of party supremo Mamata Banerjee in Kalighat, informing her that police personnel had arrived and blocked the entrance to the proposed headquarters.

Following the call, the party's two Kolkata district presidents, lawyer and leader Baishwanor Chattopadhyay and Beleghata MLA Kunal Ghosh, rushed to the spot. They spoke to the party workers present there and sought an explanation from the police personnel about the barricading.

The police reportedly told the Trinamool leaders that the building could not be used without obtaining the necessary permissions from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

However, the party leadership rejected the police's explanation, arguing that construction of the headquarters was still underway and the premises were not being used for organisational activities.

According to the party, its leaders and workers were visiting the site only to monitor the progress of construction. The Kalighat camp, therefore, questioned the rationale behind citing the absence of KMC permission as a reason for restricting access to the building.

Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen visited the proposed headquarters on Saturday morning to take stock of the situation. She held an extended meeting with party workers at the site and subsequently condemned the police action, alleging that it was politically motivated.

"They actually suffered a double defeat on Friday. The party wanted to occupy the office to avenge the defeat. In fact, this vengeful politics is being done out of the anger of the double defeat. However, Mamata Banerjee or her party cannot be suppressed by all this," Sen said.

The incident has heightened political tensions in the area adjoining the EM Bypass. While the police have cited regulatory requirements and the need for civic permissions, the Mamata Banerjee-led camp has interpreted the barricading as an attempt to obstruct the party's organisational activities.

The controversy comes amid a difficult phase for the party following the 2026 Assembly election defeat and subsequent organisational divisions.

After its victory in the 2021 Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress demolished its old headquarters and began constructing a new party office. In the meantime, the party operated from a rented multi-storey building on Canal Road, near the EM Bypass, as a temporary headquarters.

However, following its defeat in the 2026 Assembly elections, internal divisions and organisational complications led to the party being asked to vacate the rented premises. This prompted the leadership to accelerate construction of the new headquarters, with work reportedly progressing at a rapid pace.

The latest confrontation over police barricades has now added another political flashpoint to the party's efforts to establish its new organisational base.