MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday highlighted that one positive aspect of the delimitation proposal is that it also seeks to maintain the current ratio of seats among states.

His clarification comes days ahead of the Special session of the Parliament, from November 30 to December 3, where the government is expected to reintroduce the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, which includes the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

It seeks to enable delimitation using the 2011 census, raise the maximum Lok Sabha seat limit from 550 to 850, and operationalise one-third reservation for women in the Parliament and state Assemblies.

In a post on X, Meghwal stated: "One positive aspect of the delimitation proposal is that it also seeks to maintain the current ratio of seats among states."

"Every state in the country, whether in the south or the north, has its own importance. As development progresses, it is essential to maintain a balance in every state's representation," he added.

He also posted an illustration to explain the proposed percentage increase for south Indian states.

"The five southern states currently hold 129 of 543 Lok Sabha seats (23.76 per cent). Under the proposed expansion to 816 seats, this rises to 195 seats (23.90 per cent), indicating a proportionate increase. The same pattern holds true for each state individually," the minister said.

He noted that currently Karnataka has 28 seats, which is 5.15 per cent of the total Lok Sabha seats. According to the government, it will increase to 42 seats following the implementation of the delimitation, leaving its percentage share unchanged.

Similarly, Meghwal said noted that Andhra Pradesh currently possesses 25 seats, meaning 4.60 per cent of the total Lok Sabha seats, which, after delimitation, is scheduled to increase to 38, leaving its 4.60 per cent as it is.

Telangana currently has 17 seats, which is 3.13 per cent of the Lok Sabha. According to the government, after delimitation this will increase to 26, leaving its percentage share unchanged.

Following the same calculation, Tamil Nadu and Kerala currently contribute to 39 and 20 seats respectively, which is scheduled to go up to 59 and 30 respectively, leaving Tamil Nadu's 7.23 per cent and Kerala's 3.68 per cent share of total Lok Sabha seats unchanged.

Meghwal noted that currently, southern states occupy 129 of the total 543 Lok Sabha seats, which is 23.76 per cent.

After delimitation, this will go up to 195 of the total proposed 816 Lok Sabha seats, registering an increase to 23.90 per cent for the south Indian states, he reiterated.